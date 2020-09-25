Mode meets porno: Pornhub komt met een spannende kledinglijn

Porno en mode waren vooralsnog niet echt twee werelden die elkaar ontmoeten. Pornhub wil als een van de tien meest bezochte websites ter wereld echter meer zijn dan een pornoplatform en slaat de handen ineen met een Berlijns kledingmerk.
In samenwerking met het merk Namilia brengt de pornoboer onder de naam ‘Herotica’ een lijn uit waarin de vrouwelijke seksualiteit wordt gevoerd. Jazeker: de samenwerking draait ook nog eens om vrouwelijke empowerment. Daarmee wil het platform duidelijk maken dat porno niet alleen draait om de mannelijke blik.
Vrouwen pakken de controle
“Vrouwen werden tot voor kort uitgesloten door het mannelijke narratief. In de wereld van Herotica hebben vrouwen de controle over het verhaal, de dialoog en iedere centimeter van hun lichaam. Daarmee draaien we de rollen om, weg van het heteroseksuele mannelijke perspectief”, luidt het persbericht.
Velours en rhinestones
Je snapt natuurlijk zelf ook wel dat de collectie niet bestaat uit vloerlange gewaden en degelijke tweed-pakken. Reken op trainingspakken van roze velours met rhinestones, ultrakorte plooirokjes, crop tops en jurkjes geïnspireerd op de Formule 1. Looks die ons stuk voor stuk terugwerpen naar de hoogtijdagen van Paris Hilton en Christina Aguilera. Misschien niet schoonouder-proof, maar zeker wel spannend.
Safe for work
Pornhub bracht natuurlijk een passend promofilmpje met zowel pornosterren als ‘gewone’ modellen uit. Een gecensureerde ‘safe for work’-variant én een versie including seksspeeltjes en masturbatiescènes. Getriggerd? Zo’n joggingbroek heb je al voor 110 euro, een T-shirt met harnas kost 75 euro.
Lees ook:
Deze superhelden werden het meest gezocht op Pornhub
View this post on Instagram
🎥Sound on PORNHUB X NAMILIA This season, talent from Pornhub’s model program continue the fight for sexual empowerment as they “un-dressed” in the new Pornhub x Namilia collection. The short film directed during quarantine from home through Zoom by Gogy Esparza features @asahole @foxy_locksy @here_on_neptune @rejaniced @raelilblack “The cosmos of sexual pleasure has been restricted to a few boring and chauvinistic narratives for the pleasure of the male gaze, up until rather recently. Porn isn’t something existentially male, most women just have been previously excluded from determining the narrative“ The capsule collection in collaboration with Pornhub of five looks comprise the world of HEROTICA – a world where women are in charge of the dialogue, the narrative, and every inch of their bodies, turning the tables on the straight male perspective. HEROTICA can be viewed on Pornhub’s YouTube channel (SFW) and the Pornhub x NAMILIA channel (NSFW) The PORNHUB x NAMILIA collection consists of NAMILIA’s signature velour tracksuits in Hot Pink and Black with white crystal embellishments that scream quarantine bling, while cropped harness tees, hoodies, and moto-cross dresses round out the dominant themes of the collection. The collection is available for purchase on www.PornhubApparel.com and www.NAMILIA.com and in our Berlin Studio Store Directed and edited by @_gogito Models @asahole @foxy_locksy @here_on_neptune @rejaniced @raelilblack All Clothing @_namilia_ Music by @baltra Intro music by @official_sadboyz Title VFX by @reggie_dankwa and @jesseseegers
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief.
Delen