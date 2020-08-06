Typisch gevalletje mansplaining: wat is het domste dat een man jou ooit heeft uitgelegd?

Zoek op Urban Dictionary de definitie van ‘mansplaining’ op en de uitleg liegt er niet om. Mansplaining: wanneer een man iets op een neerbuigende toon aan een vrouw uitlegt, alsof de vrouw te emotioneel en irrationeel is om het te begrijpen (omdat ze een vrouw is). Dat mansplainen gebeurt vaker dan je denkt, zo blijkt uit deze viral tweet.

Tweet over mainsplaining

Twitteraar Priscilla opende de discussie met de vraag: ‘Wat is het domste wat jou ooit is gemansplaind? Mijne: ik was een keer aan het rijden en mijn man liet me weten dat ons huis zich aan de linkerkant bevond.’

En al snel stroomden de reacties binnen. Inmiddels staat de teller op meer dan 6.000 voorbeelden van mansplaining. Een selectie:

‘Oh echt, moet ik op het knopje duwen? Nah!’

How to operate an elevator. — Jenn (@numberlessed) August 1, 2020

‘Oh, dus dát is wat een vagina doet? Aha.’

A superior I had in the Navy tried to explain why using tampons or pad were for fun and not necessity. I also had another tell me that when a women really doesn’t want sex then their vagina doesn’t allow the penis to enter. 🙃🙃🙃🙃 — Jessi (@JessiRae2015) August 2, 2020

Een spiraal heeft namelijk ook 2 touwtjes, voor het geval dat je dat niet weet (…).

I was talking about how IUD strings hang down and you can feel them and confirm it’s still in place. He said I was talking about a tampon and then explained what an IUD is. — Nicky (@NickyPaint) August 1, 2020

Ok is goed.

I was helping a freind with her rummage sale, and there was a table full of tools. One guy came up to me and patiently explained to me what a tool was, what it was for, and how it works.

I didnt have the heart to tell him my grandfather designed it. — 🖤Auntie Social🖤 (@TraciGrrl) August 1, 2020

Eh?

Hahaha 😂 well just moments ago this jerk tried to outsmart me by saying of my “break the mode” description on one of my profiles, that the word I am looking for is ‘mould’ (aka mildew as it typically known by the general population — Rany Louangxay (@ranylouanx) August 3, 2020

Seeing his fort he made for his son,he told me forts were ‘a guy thing’. So I silently built one that embarrassed his into silence💃🏽 — HymenCahoots (@stitchmarks) August 1, 2020

