Typisch gevalletje mansplaining: wat is het domste dat een man jou ooit heeft uitgelegd?

door - op 6 augustus 2020 in
mansplaining

Zoek op Urban Dictionary de definitie van ‘mansplaining’ op en de uitleg liegt er niet om. Mansplaining: wanneer een man iets op een neerbuigende toon aan een vrouw uitlegt, alsof de vrouw te emotioneel en irrationeel is om het te begrijpen (omdat ze een vrouw is). Dat mansplainen gebeurt vaker dan je denkt, zo blijkt uit deze viral tweet. 

Tweet over mainsplaining

Twitteraar Priscilla opende de discussie met de vraag: ‘Wat is het domste wat jou ooit is gemansplaind? Mijne: ik was een keer aan het rijden en mijn man liet me weten dat ons huis zich aan de linkerkant bevond.’

En al snel stroomden de reacties binnen. Inmiddels staat de teller op meer dan 6.000 voorbeelden van mansplaining. Een selectie:

‘Oh echt, moet ik op het knopje duwen? Nah!’

‘Oh, dus dát is wat een vagina doet? Aha.’

Een spiraal heeft namelijk ook 2 touwtjes, voor het geval dat je dat niet weet (…).

Ok is goed.

Eh?

Bron: LINDA.
VIVA's Lise