Perfect voor zomerse dagen: zo maak je sangría met Licor 43

Cocktails, zoenen, chocoladeletters, ijs: you name it en er bestaat wel een variatie met Licor 43 van. Voor zomerse dagen als deze hebben we een nieuw recept waardoor het water je ongetwijfeld direct in de mond staat: Licor 43-sangría.

In het recept zijn verschillende fruitsoorten opgenomen, maar je kunt natuurlijk ook je eigen favorieten gebruiken.

Dit heb je nodig voor 1 kan

250ml fruitige rode wijn • 250ml Fanta • 125ml Licor 43 • 40ml Bols Cherry Brandy • appel, citroen en sinaasappel • een kan of karaf • en voor de garnering: 1 sinaasappelplakje & 2 kaneelstokjes.

Zo maak je het

Vul jouw kan of karaf voor een derde met ijsblokjes en voeg daarna het fruit in stukjes in toe. Giet er vervolgens 250ml rode wijn en 250ml Fanta bij. Nu komt de special touch: voeg de aangegeven hoeveelheid Licor 43 en Bols Cherry Brandy toe. Een beetje roeren en voilà: jouw sangría is klaar om gedronken te worden. Cheers!

Liever een ander soort sangría? Er bestaat ook een witte– en rosé-variant.

Beeld: Licor 43