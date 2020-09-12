Instagram trucs die iedereen écht moet weten

Iedereen heeft het weleens meegemaakt. Je scrolt rustig door het profiel van je oude geliefde en dan hop, voor je het doorhebt heb je een ‘hartje uitgedeeld’. Of je wilt even snel iets checken op Instagram, maar je vriendin ziet dat je online bent terwijl je eigenlijk nog moest reageren op haar berichtje… Auch!
Maar dat is vanaf nu verleden tijd. Wij vertellen je de trucjes hieronder.
De like- verwijder truc
Oeps, je hebt per ongeluk een hartje uitgedeeld aan je oude geliefde of iemand die je aan het begluren was. Wil jij liever niet dat zij erachter komen wat voor een ware stalker jij bent? No problem. Hieronder lees je hoe jij ervoor zorgt dat je niet gesnapt wordt:
- De eerste stap die je zet is je account op privé zetten
- Vervolgens ga je naar je Instagramprofiel en kies je je profiel-icoon.
- Vervolgens ga je naar ‘Edit Profile’. Hier kun je dan een andere naam, bio en profielfoto instellen.
Als je vervolgens 24 uur wacht, dan kun je daarna alles (weer) veilig terugzetten en is de kans klein dat iemand door heeft wat voor een ware stalker je eigenlijk bent.
Insta story truc
Ben jij ook een beetje uitgekeken op die saaie Instagram Stories van tegenwoordig? Hieronder staat een super handig filmpje die jouw Instagramavonturen naar een next level brengt.
View this post on Instagram
Who's going to try this trick? 😍 Tag us @preview.app in your Story if you try it out so we can re-share it! More info about the trick: ⭐ Add a video in the background of your post when you share the post from your Instagram feed to your Insta Story. 😉 The "real" clickable post will be in the background. 🎉 Even if it's in the background, it will work. It will be “clickable”. Just make sure you increase the size of the real post in the background so that people can tap on the screen without missing it. And there you have it! A beautiful Instagram Story to promote your new post, with a beautiful video in the background. Have fun! 🥳 – More Instagram Tips, Tricks and Strategies 👉 link in bio Song: Jubel – Dancing In The Moonlight (feat. NEIMY) – #ipreview #previewapp #creativity #creativesofinstagram #creatorsofinstagram #creativecontent #creativephotos #creativephotoideas #instagramtricks #instagramstrategy #instagrammarketing #instagrammarketingtips #instagramexpert #instagramcourse #instagramengagement #instagramtipsforbusiness #instagramforbusiness #instagramteachers #instagramgrowthtips #contentcreationsquad #creativecommunity #instagramstory #instagramstories #instagramstoryideas #instastory #instastoryideas #instastories #instastorytemplates #instagramalgorithm #creativegrammers
Online status uitschakelen
De Instagram activiteitsstatus is te vergelijken met de ‘Laatst Gezien status’ in WhatsApp. Al je vrienden en familie kunnen zien wanneer jij online bent of je laatst gezien status. Super irritant, als jij besluit midden in de nacht met die leuke buurjongen van je te praten… Maar wij gaan je helpen.
Het uitschakelen van je ‘online status’ werkt vrij simpel:
- Open Instagram en tik rechtsonder op je profiel
- Tik rechtsboven op de drie streepjes en druk op Instellingen
- Scroll naar het kopje Privacy en tik op Activiteitsstatus.
- Swipe de schakelaar vervolgens uit.
Insta story truc 2.0
Ben jij net zoals wij geen natuurtalent in tekenen en wil je je verhalen ook eens van wat hippe harten voorzien? Hieronder laten ze op een hele simpele manier zien hoe jij toch je stories flawless kunt maken, zonder uren bezig te zijn. Winning.
View this post on Instagram
⭐️ Insta Story Trick ⭐️ Let’s call it “The Waves” ~~~ Extra tip to make your waves look perfect: 👉 Increase the SIZE of the text to the max – using the slider on the side of your screen – BEFORE you make it bigger when you “zoom in” / make it bigger with your fingers. This way your wave will not look blurry / pixelated when you “zoom in” 😉 Your turn! 🎉 Tag us @preview.app in your Insta Story if you try it out 😍 so we can re-share your creation in our Stories! Not gonna lie ~ it’s one of my top 3 favorite Insta Story trick so far. 🦋 More beautiful, fun, easy Insta Story tricks 👉 link in bio 👉 @preview.app ✨ you’ll see my most used Insta Story tricks in one blog post. Enjoy! ✌️
Android- truc
Je herkent het vast wel. Je kijkt naar Instagram Stories van je vrienden en familie en wéér komt er zo een leuke foto voorbij. Tja, al die Apple- gebruikers kunnen makkelijk foto’s kopiëren en plakken in hun Stories. Super irritant! Maar geen probleem, wij hebben de truc voor alle Android- gebruikers.
- Open Instagram en tik linksboven op je foto
- Klik op Toevoegen aan je verhaal
- Gebruik een willekeurige foto en klik op het teken icoontje
- Kies een kleur en houd je vinger vast op de foto
- Tik op het beeld zodat je toetsenbord tevoorschijn komt
- Tik op het smiley-icoon, je komt terecht bij je smileys, gifs etc.
- Klik op de punaise die onder aan de balk zichtbaar is
- Klik vervolgens op het camera- icoontje
- Kies de afbeelding die jij wilt delen
Tadaa, jij kunt vanaf nu ook de allerleukste foto’s via je Instagram stories delen!
