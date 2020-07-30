Deze 9 beroemde moeders showen een realistisch lijf na hun bevalling

Friendly reminder: geen enkele vrouw, op misschien een heel enkele uitzondering na, veert na de bevalling direct terug naar haar oude lichaam. Dat zou ook helemaal geen zorg moeten zijn, want je hebt net met buitenaardse superpowers een kind op de wereld gezet.
Toch zouden we dat soms bijna vergeten. Zo’n celeb die net bevallen is, maanden uit de spotlight verdwijnt en dan opeens op een rode loper verschijnt alsof er niks is gebeurd. Stralend en loeistrak met geen enkel spoortje striae: dat steekt toch een beetje.
Een realistisch lijf
Gelukkig zijn er ook steeds meer beroemdheden en influencers die korte metten maken met dat onrealistische beeld. Ze fotograferen hun lijf vlak na de bevalling voor de spiegel om te laten zien hoe een realistisch lijf eruit ziet wanneer je net een kind op de wereld hebt gezet.
‘Open, bloot en trots’
|Eén van hen is model en kersverse moeder Ashley Graham. “Na een fotoshoot komt altijd de vraag wat geretoucheerd moet worden. ‘Niks’, zeg ik dan. Ik wil dat iedereen het eerlijke beeld ziet. Ik wil dat mensen zien wie ik ben omdat iedereen een verhaal heeft”, verklaart Ashley. “Veel vrouwen die ik spreek hebben problemen met hun zelfbeeld. Ik wil dat zij inzien dat de we allemaal dingen hebben waarvan de maatschappij zegt dat we die moeten verbergen. Waarom zouden we? Dus hier ben ik, open, bloot en trots.”
Net mensen
Wat blijkt: celebs zijn net mensen. Ook zij moeten dealen met minder stevige borsten, uitgerekte huid en misschien een vetrolletje (of drie) extra. Onderstaande beroemdheden besloten net als Ashley dat het genoeg was en hoog tijd werd voor een eerlijk verhaal. Misschien valt je dan ook op dat ze, striae en hangbuikjes of niet, stuk voor stuk nog minstens zo knap zijn als daarvoor.
1. Ashley Graham
2. Kylie Jenner
3. Kate Hudson
View this post on Instagram
So…here we go! The routine with our baby is getting more familiar and I’m ready to start taking a little time in the day focusing on myself. For me that means my health. Why? Because I wanna be around a long time for these three kiddos of mine. I know that some are curious about what that means and for all you moms (wether working or not working moms) it is the most challenging thing in the world to balance kids and personal time. Let’s be honest, kids take the number one position and it’s haaaaard to make the time for yourself. I’ve been doing a lot of research and I’ve spent my life time trying all kinds of new things that are focused on health and wellness. Because I am on a mission right now to get back to my fighting weight 😉 and my strong body/mind back I want to bring you in on some of this journey. If you want to follow a more in-depth of my to-dos, @prettyhappy will be posting all kinds of fun tidbits from exercises we are loving to foods/recipes we ❤️ and meditation practices I just can’t live without 🧘♀️ MY GOAL: I will be shooting a film in the spring and I’m looking to shed 25lbs. I’d like to try new workouts and eat as healthy as I can. I wanna do all this and keep up milk production, raise my kids, work everyday, make time for my man, have girlfriend time and stay sane! 🤪 I know that this sounds more like a new year resolution but after Thanksgiving and everyone thanking their health, I feel motivated to keep that up. Much love and hope everyone’s Having an amazing start to the holidays! 💋
4. Drew Barrymore
View this post on Instagram
I go up and I go down. The rollercoaster of my body is a challenging, but beautiful ride. I made two kids. The single most important purpose for me being on this planet is for them! It is a true miracle I was able to have these two girls. So whatever the aftermath on my body, well bring it on! That said, there have been times i have stood in my closet and just cried. Hated getting dressed. Didn’t feel good! It takes so much for me to look decent. I have to eat just right and Work my ass off! I cannot fight the fact that I have the propensity to be the Pillsbury dough boy! (Now all I can think about is crescent rolls) So DON’T Be fooled by what you see when people are thin right after baby. Don’t compare yourself to the magazines and the red carpets. If I looked decent on anything I have done since I had my two kids, I have clawed my way there. You can too! However, it is hard to sustain and can take a lot of the joy out of life with food. But not anymore. NOW I have found that elusive B called BALANCE. 45! It only took 45 years to find myself. Right where I am supposed to be. And it’s not perfect. But it’s me. And most importantly, I want to share it with you. Ps this is the power of @marniealton, she’s the one who helped me be @santaclaritadiet ready! #WELLNESSWEEK
5. Chrissy Teigen
6. Tia Mowry
View this post on Instagram
7 weeks #postpartum. Some #pregnant women after giving birth no longer have a belly after 7 weeks. While others it may take a little longer. Me, I’m the latter. I remember after giving birth to Cree, my belly didn’t all of a sudden go flat. I did have a C-Section, (as well as with my second pregnancy) and I thought something was wrong with me. I had seen in magazines the many women on the beach a few weeks #postpartum in a two piece. To be honest, it had to take time for me to embrace my new body. With this second pregnancy, I now have embraced that fact that I’ve housed a human being. A miracle. A life. If it takes a while for me to get back to my normal self, than so be it. This.Is.Me. And I love me. ❤️ #momlife #motherhood #7weeks
7. Hilaria Thomas Baldwin
View this post on Instagram
I always post a photo in this mirror in my hospital room within 24 hours after having my babies (except with Carmen…I was too much of a nervous first time mama 😂). I wanted to hold off the other day out of respect for the school shooting. I took this photo, Friday, the morning after this new baby was born. My purpose here is to normalize the postpartum figure and over the next days, weeks, and months, show you how I strengthen my body and return to my non pregnant self. You all came with me through my pregnancy…now it’s time to turn back into me. We all come in different shapes, sizes, and health experiences…but given the right love and care, we can feel really good within our skin. We just have to be patient and kind with our bodies. I’ll post my last two postpartum photos (Rafa and Leo) in my stories, so you can remember how we did this before. They are not glamorous, there is no filter, and I have a super sleepy face…but they are part of my real journey. I have so much respect and admiration for the human body…I hope that intention shines through and we can inspire each other to be healthier and happier. #wegotthis2018
8. Hilary Duff
View this post on Instagram
I am posting this on behalf of young girls, women, and mothers of all ages. I'm enjoying a vacation with my son after a long season of shooting and being away from him for weeks at a time over those months. Since websites and magazines love to share 'celeb flaws' – well I have them! My body has given me the greatest gift of my life: Luca, 5 years ago. I'm turning 30 in September and my body is healthy and gets me where I need to go. Ladies, lets be proud of what we've got and stop wasting precious time in the day wishing we were different, better, and unflawed. You guys (you know who you are!) already know how to ruin a good time, and now you are body shamers as well. #kissmyass 😛✌🏻
9. Pink
View this post on Instagram
Would you believe I'm 160 pounds and 5'3"? By 'regular standards' that makes me obese. I know I'm not at my goal or anywhere near it after Baby 2 but dammit I don't feel obese. The only thing I'm feeling is myself. Stay off that scale ladies! #feelingmyself #strongismygoal #bodygoals @msjeanettejenkins #happysaturday #getitin #GIJaneismyWCW
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief.
Delen