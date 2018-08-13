Boobilicious: dit is de eerste beha die kan veranderen van maat

Hormonale schommelingen, verandering van gewicht of een zwangerschap: het kan allemaal van invloed zijn op de grootte van je borsten. Niet voor niets wordt er aangeraden met enige regelmaat te (laten) checken of je nog wel de goede cupmaat draagt. Met deze beha’s is dat echter verleden tijd.
Aangezien een vrouw tot wel zes (!) keer in haar leven van cupmaat verandert, is de kans groot dat ook jij eens in de zoveel tijd nieuwe beha’s moet aanschaffen. Het Canadese merk House of Anesi heeft hier echter iets op bedacht: een beha die gewoon meebeweegt als je boobs veranderen. Superhandig, toch?
"I think that you never really think about your boobs until you have to, like when you're pregnant and need support and comfort. The Anesi bra feels like you're wearing nothing and when you're pregnant and when your whole body is changing, the one thing you want to feel is normal and sexy in a bra." – Aminah Haghighi (@aminahhaghighi) Founder & Editor of Unapparenthood
Elastisch
De beha’s van House of Anesi passen zich dus aan aan jóúw borsten. De cups zijn gemaakt van een bijzondere elastische stof die zowel groter als kleiner kan worden, tot twee maten toe. Ook de band kan extra ver stretchen, waardoor je ‘m zelfs tijdens het eerste trimester van je zwangerschap kan blijven dragen. In de schouderbandjes zit gel die ervoor zorgt dat ze niet in de huid snijden.
Crowdfunding
Wil jij je voorgevel wel in zo’n meevormende bustehouder hullen? Helaas moet je nog even geduld hebben; House of Anesi is een crowdfundingactie gestart om de beha’s – in maar liefst 98 maten! – op de markt te kunnen brengen. Na een paar dagen staat de teller al bijna op € 30.000, dus met dat streefbredrag van € 43.274 gaat het waarschijnlijk wel goedkomen.
Naar verwachting gaat de levering in maart 2019 van start. Voor € 60 kun je er alvast eentje bestellen.
We've used innovative design, technical fabrics, and aerospace engineering to bring you the first bra of its kind 💫 ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ Pamela in the Balconette style of the Anesi Bra 👑
50% of women are being ignored 😤 In North America, the average breast size is a 34 DD but the mainstream lingerie stores only offer up to a 40 DDD, meaning the other 50% of women are just completely out of luck!! At House of Anesi we are NOT COOL with that, so we designed the first bra of its kind that serves 100% of women 👯♀️ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀ The Anesi bra is available in over 90 sizes
