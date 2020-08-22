Christina Curry deelt een verontrustend bericht met haar volgers op Instagram. De 29-jarige dochter van Patricia Paay en Adam Curry ontdekte ruim een jaar geleden een knobbeltje in haar borst, maar ging vanwege haar angststoornis niet naar een dokter toe.
Knobbeltje
“Ik wilde iets met jullie delen dat ik onlangs heb meegemaakt en me flink heeft laten schrikken, maar me ook bewust heeft gemaakt hoe waardevol het leven is”, opent ze het bericht. Terwijl Christina zich aan het insmeren was met zonnebrand, voelde ze opeens een knobbeltje bij haar borst. Ze zorgde ervoor dat iedereen in het huis het knobbeltje ook voelde, maar deed er uiteindelijk niets mee.
Angst
“Mijn stiefmoeders zus voelde aan het bobbeltje en drong aan op een bezoek aan een arts; zij zijn onlangs hun zus verloren aan borstkanker”, legt Curry uit. In plaats van naar de dokter gaan om het knobbeltje te laten checken, bleef Christina meer dan een jaar lang in haar eentje piekeren. “Mijn angst nam de overhand,” laat ze weten in haar post. Toch heeft ze uiteindelijk de moed bij elkaar geraapt en een bezoek gebracht aan een arts. Curry: “Na een aantal zeer duidelijke signalen uit het universum te hebben ontvangen, kreeg ik eindelijk de moed om naar de dokter te gaan om mijn geest tot rust te brengen, maar dat ging gelijk fout.”
Goedaardig
“Ik werd meteen doorgestuurd naar het ziekenhuis voor een mammografie”, vervolgt ze haar verhaal. “Daar kreeg ik te horen dat ik een tumor van een centimeter in mijn borst had, een bericht die je nooit verwacht op 29-jarige leeftijd. Ze staken een paar keer een naald in mijn borst om een monster te nemen en stuurden me daarna naar een chirurg.” Christina moest zich voorbereiden op slecht nieuws, maar uiteindelijk bleek de tumor gelukkig goedaardig te zijn.
Waarschuwing
Ondanks dat er uiteindelijk niets ernstigs aan de hand was, hoopt Curry met dit verhaal haar volgers te waarschuwen en alert te houden. “Alsjeblieft check je borsten en ga naar de dokter wanneer je iets vreemds voelt,” eindigt ze haar bericht. Ook bedankt ze haar eigen lichaam. “Dank je wel lichaam, met al je gebreken, voor je gezondheid. Ik ben meer dan dankbaar,” aldus Christina.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
[TLDR: they thought I might have breast cancer] I just wanted to share something with you guys that I recently went through that scared the absolute shit out of me, but also made me more aware of how valuable it is / how lucky anyone is to have a healthy body. It started about a year ago when I was sunbathing in Austin whilst I was visiting my dad. I remember rubbing lotion on my breasts and feeling a small, odd lump. I panicked and made just about anyone in the house who was willing (thanks OCD/anxiety) feel it. I remember my step mothers sister feeling it and urging me to get it checked out ; they had just lost their beloved sister a year prior to breast cancer and did not want anyone to ever go through something so horrible if it could be avoided. What did I do? I let my anxiety take the wheel (I never go to doctors for anything) and just silently panicked about the lump for over a year. After receiving some very obvious signs from the universe I finally got up the courage to go to the doctor to ease my mind….which in turn, backfired entirely. I was referred to the hospital immediately to get a mammogram to rule anything nasty out. “If it’s nothing, they’ll be be able to see it on the ultrasound”… all that could be determined on the ultrasound was that I had a 1cm tumor in my breast. At this time my stomach sank and I felt that something could be terribly wrong. They stuck a needle in my breast a few times to get a sample (not very comfortable) and sent me on my way to speak to the breast surgeon upstairs. Thank god @shenta__ was allowed to come with me, because I felt like I was going to pass out. The surgeon had a feel / look at my mammogram photos and said something that I thought I’d never hear at 29, with barely any breasts to begin with ; “Breast cancer is high on the list, and I need you to prepare for that.” As lucky as I am, it turns out my tumor is NOT cancer, but I might get it removed in the near future. But I guess I just wanted to remind all of my followers to PLEASE check your breasts and go to a doctor immediately if you feel anything odd. Thank you body, with all your flaws, for being healthy. I am beyond grateful ♥
