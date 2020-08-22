Christina Curry deelt een verontrustend bericht met haar volgers op Instagram. De 29-jarige dochter van Patricia Paay en Adam Curry ontdekte ruim een jaar geleden een knobbeltje in haar borst, maar ging vanwege haar angststoornis niet naar een dokter toe.

Knobbeltje

“Ik wilde iets met jullie delen dat ik onlangs heb meegemaakt en me flink heeft laten schrikken, maar me ook bewust heeft gemaakt hoe waardevol het leven is”, opent ze het bericht. Terwijl Christina zich aan het insmeren was met zonnebrand, voelde ze opeens een knobbeltje bij haar borst. Ze zorgde ervoor dat iedereen in het huis het knobbeltje ook voelde, maar deed er uiteindelijk niets mee.

Angst

“Mijn stiefmoeders zus voelde aan het bobbeltje en drong aan op een bezoek aan een arts; zij zijn onlangs hun zus verloren aan borstkanker”, legt Curry uit. In plaats van naar de dokter gaan om het knobbeltje te laten checken, bleef Christina meer dan een jaar lang in haar eentje piekeren. “Mijn angst nam de overhand,” laat ze weten in haar post. Toch heeft ze uiteindelijk de moed bij elkaar geraapt en een bezoek gebracht aan een arts. Curry: “Na een aantal zeer duidelijke signalen uit het universum te hebben ontvangen, kreeg ik eindelijk de moed om naar de dokter te gaan om mijn geest tot rust te brengen, maar dat ging gelijk fout.”

Goedaardig

“Ik werd meteen doorgestuurd naar het ziekenhuis voor een mammografie”, vervolgt ze haar verhaal. “Daar kreeg ik te horen dat ik een tumor van een centimeter in mijn borst had, een bericht die je nooit verwacht op 29-jarige leeftijd. Ze staken een paar keer een naald in mijn borst om een ​​monster te nemen en stuurden me daarna naar een chirurg.” Christina moest zich voorbereiden op slecht nieuws, maar uiteindelijk bleek de tumor gelukkig goedaardig te zijn.

Waarschuwing

Ondanks dat er uiteindelijk niets ernstigs aan de hand was, hoopt Curry met dit verhaal haar volgers te waarschuwen en alert te houden. “Alsjeblieft check je borsten en ga naar de dokter wanneer je iets vreemds voelt,” eindigt ze haar bericht. Ook bedankt ze haar eigen lichaam. “Dank je wel lichaam, met al je gebreken, voor je gezondheid. Ik ben meer dan dankbaar,” aldus Christina.

