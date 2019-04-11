Go girl: Lena Dunham viert jaar zonder medicijngebruik

Lena Dunham heeft iets te vieren: het is haar een jaar gelukt om te leven zonder medicatie. Eerder liet de actrice en schrijver weten verslaafd te zijn aan clonazepam, dat onder andere helpt tegen paniekaanvallen.

Open en eerlijk – zoals we van Lena gewend zijn – vertelt ze erover op Instagram. ‘Ik realiseerde me heel lang niet dat ik een probleem had. Want dit was voorgeschreven door een dokter. Want ik was succesvol en niet zo iemand die doorslaat in een club. Maar is het niet al erg genoeg om de mensen van wie je houdt pijn te doen? Zou je het gevoel dat je de weg kwijt bent, en je meestal eenzaam voelen, geen probleem noemen?’

Rust, geluk en goede contacten

Dat ze nu een jaar van de medicijnen af is, is een nieuw hoogtepunt voor de tv-maker. ‘Ik heb een hoop coole dingen gedaan in dit leven, maar niets heeft me zoveel rust, geluk en goede contacten gebracht als onderdeel uitmaken van een groep mensen die in dezelfde situatie zitten.’

Ze steekt haar volgers die kampen met hetzelfde probleem een hart onder de riem. ‘Ontwenning heeft mijn wereld niet perfect gemaakt. Het leven blijft een uitdaging – zo zit het nu eenmaal in elkaar. Onthou dat je nooit te ver heen, te gebroken of te uniek bent. Er zijn overal mensen die je willen helpen.’

Beeld: ANP