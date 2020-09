Dun haar? Met deze kapsels haal je het meeste uit je fijne lokken

View this post on Instagram

Is it awkward to share hair photos in a time like this? 🤷🏼‍♀️⁣ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣ This is a question I've been going back and forth on. But just because there is all this craziness going on doesn't mean that I'm going to stop showing up for my clients and friends!⁣ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣ I might be posting on here a bit less than normal, but I still want to bring a bit of normalcy to your feed as we go through the next couple weeks/months.⁣ ⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⠀⁣ I would love to create some videos/posts for YOU while I have some extra time on my hands! What hair tips (or even business/boss babe advice 💁🏼‍♀️) would you like me to post about?!