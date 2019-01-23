Laat die haren maar groeien in #januhairy

Word je af en toe moe van al dat gescheer of gewax van haren die groeien op plekken waar we ze niet willen zien? Deze maand mag je ontspannen. In ‘januhairy’ laten we haren lustig tieren.
Op Instagram is namelijk de hashtag #januhairy in het leven geroepen door een Britse student Laura Jackson. Zij wil aandacht vragen voor het feit dat mannen ongeschoren door het leven mogen wandelen en wij raar worden aangekeken als er haar prijkt onder onze oksels. Op Instagram vindt ze aanhangers die hun behaarde benen en oksels tonen onder vermelding van de hashtag.
Doe es normaal
Voor Laura is het niet scheren een opluchting, maar er zijn ook een heleboel mensen die niet begrijpen waarom een scheermesje eroverheen halen voor haar te veel gevraagd is. ‘Dit project is niet om vrouwen aan te moedigen om voor altijd harig te zijn, het is voor zowel onszelf als voor anderen om te laten zien dat er geen strikte definitie van ”normaal” is.’
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
I’m beautiful. I have spots, I have cellulite, I have rolls, I have a belly, I have body hair, I am technically overweight. I have traits that are considered flaws. I embrace my “flaws”, I am natural, I am real, I am beautiful. I love myself, I’m beautiful. . . . #bodypositive #everybodypositive #loveyourself #loveyourbody #positivity #positivevibes #bodyconfidence #bodyconfident #body #skin #spots #flaws #natural #bodyhair #curvygirl #curvymodel #plussize #plussizemodel #lingeriemodel #ukmodel #tattooed #inkedgirl #model #januhairy
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
is it cold where you are? then i have a fun suggestion for you. this winter, grow yourself some fur 😂 . in all seriousness though, if you’ve never let your body hair grow before and are nervous or apprehensive, i’d definitely recommend giving it a go in winter! the beauty of stopping shaving in the colder months is that you’re covered up more when out and about, so your lil pittens can be sheltered from the world for a bit. you can have some nice private bonding time just the three of you before you have to do the sometimes nerve wracking thing of showing them off to the world . it can take time to get used to and learn to love a change in your body, and you may find this easier to do in private. get up in the morning, stretch in front of the mirror, perhaps you notice the hair and it makes you smile, or maybe you’re not quite there yet – that’s ok! pull on a long sleeve top and give yourself some more time . societal views on female body hair are very slowly starting to change, which is amazing, but i won’t lie to you and say you won’t face any negative responses. it’s much easier to handle that negativity when you have already personally developed a loving relationship with your body. when you’ve learnt to be confident in it and see the beauty in it, hair and all, you’ll feel much more ready to face the world, arms outstretched 😘
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
🌈Feel The Rainbow🌈 This is making the rounds on the Internet again because of the Janu-hairy trend. Just a friendly reminder that a woman’s beauty, and the type of beauty she chooses to ascribe to, has absolutely nothing to do with making herself sexually attractive to you. If you have a problem with body hair, especially a woman choosing to bear the kind of hair that MEN have conditioned us to believe is wrong, gross, or disgusting, that is YOUR problem. Why are you so offended by hair? It must be painful to live in such a fragile little world. My page is fully devoted to empowering women and all creativity within beauty, if that hurts your little feelers I’ll gladly show you to the door. I’ve put up with too many gorilla-hair-assed men to put up with your nonsense. This is my friend @anomalilly , she is powerful, fierce, and proud to be a woman, body hair and all and I was happy to color that hair for her ♥️✌🏻 #januhairy #fragilemasculinity
Bron: Harpers Bazaar, Instagram | Beeld: Instagram, iStock
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief.
Delen