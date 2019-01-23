Laat die haren maar groeien in #januhairy

Word je af en toe moe van al dat gescheer of gewax van haren die groeien op plekken waar we ze niet willen zien? Deze maand mag je ontspannen. In ‘januhairy’ laten we haren lustig tieren.

Op Instagram is namelijk de hashtag #januhairy in het leven geroepen door een Britse student Laura Jackson. Zij wil aandacht vragen voor het feit dat mannen ongeschoren door het leven mogen wandelen en wij raar worden aangekeken als er haar prijkt onder onze oksels. Op Instagram vindt ze aanhangers die hun behaarde benen en oksels tonen onder vermelding van de hashtag.

Doe es normaal

Voor Laura is het niet scheren een opluchting, maar er zijn ook een heleboel mensen die niet begrijpen waarom een scheermesje eroverheen halen voor haar te veel gevraagd is. ‘Dit project is niet om vrouwen aan te moedigen om voor altijd harig te zijn, het is voor zowel onszelf als voor anderen om te laten zien dat er geen strikte definitie van ”normaal” is.’

