Mooi: nieuwe campagne toont onbewerkte foto’s van vrouwen en hun post-zwangerschapslichaam

At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Eleanor, 14 weeks after giving birth: “The inspiration behind being part of this project is to show those around me that stretch marks and weight gain don’t define us, that we should embrace our strength and beauty. I am a young mother with many influential people around me, and together we can see the beauty of motherhood. I have always loved my body no matter what, and my friends would look up to me for that. Pre-pregnancy, I had nice curves and my skin was smooth. During pregnancy my body changed dramatically, not just in weight – but also my breasts and skin, in the ways that aren’t considered to be beautiful. I’ve seen people on social media bounce back significantly and speedily to their pre-pregnancy weight, so of course I feel the pressure to do so too. I have found it difficult to see my body in the same way, but as the days go by, I am a few steps closer. I didn’t expect my body to change as much as it did, but I would most definitely do it all over again.”