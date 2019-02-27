Mooi: nieuwe campagne toont onbewerkte foto’s van vrouwen en hun post-zwangerschapslichaam

Striae, opgezwollen borsten, een slappe huid, littekens en een buik die verre van strak te noemen is. Na een zwangerschap ziet een vrouwelijk lichaam er niet meer uit zoals daarvoor, en dat is logisch. Toch zijn er moeders die zich schamen voor hun ‘nieuwe’ lijf. De Britse babykledingketen Mothercare wil daar een einde aan maken.
Elke moeder hoort trots te zijn op haar lichaam na de bevalling. Dat is de boodschap die Mothercare wil overbrengen met haar nieuwe Proud Mums-campagne. Hierin showen tien moeders hun post-zwangerschapslichaam zonder dat er filters aan te pas komen. Want, zo vindt het merk, ieder lichaam is mooi en uniek.
Onrealistisch beeld
De campagne blaast een frisse wind door een maatschappij waarin vrouwen dag in dag uit worden geconfronteerd met een onrealistische beautystandaard (lees: social media). Veel jonge moeders hebben het gevoel dat ze paar weken na de bevalling alweer hun oude lijf terug moeten hebben – ongeacht de gevolgen die dat kan hebben voor hun gezondheid.
Nieuwe onderzoeksresultaten vertellen hetzelfde verhaal: tachtig procent van de moeders vergelijkt haar lichaam met gefotoshopte beelden uit de media. Een kwart voelt hierdoor de druk om iets aan haar lichaam te doen. Meer dan de helft van de jonge mama’s gebruikt op social media een filter om te verbergen hoe ze er echt uitziet. Het onderzoek was voor Mothercare genoeg reden voor actie.
Campagne
Hieronder vind je een greep uit de moeders uit de campagne, ieder met hun eigen, persoonlijke verhaal.
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Eleanor, 14 weeks after giving birth: “The inspiration behind being part of this project is to show those around me that stretch marks and weight gain don’t define us, that we should embrace our strength and beauty. I am a young mother with many influential people around me, and together we can see the beauty of motherhood. I have always loved my body no matter what, and my friends would look up to me for that. Pre-pregnancy, I had nice curves and my skin was smooth. During pregnancy my body changed dramatically, not just in weight – but also my breasts and skin, in the ways that aren’t considered to be beautiful. I’ve seen people on social media bounce back significantly and speedily to their pre-pregnancy weight, so of course I feel the pressure to do so too. I have found it difficult to see my body in the same way, but as the days go by, I am a few steps closer. I didn’t expect my body to change as much as it did, but I would most definitely do it all over again.”
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Tesha, 26 weeks after giving birth: “I feel ok about my body, but I would be lying if I said I was 100% happy about the way it looks right now but that's more due to fitness than anything else. During pregnancy I adored my changing body I loved my bump but did worry about how it would all change once I gave birth. Once I did give birth, I felt like my old body had died, my confidence was on the floor. I had endured my first operation of my life in order for my child to be born so I was scarred, my stomach was lined with angry looking stretch marks and my belly felt and looked like a popped balloon. I was devastated and didn't think I would feel that way at all. It took several months for me to even let my partner see me naked, I can't believe I felt so ashamed. Now, I’m learning that this is the new me now. My stretch marks are going nowhere and nor is my scar, they are reminders that without them I wouldn't have my son. I can always lose the excess weight, but for now. I'm too busy enjoying my boy.”
At Mothercare, we believe all mums are beautiful and should feel proud and confident about their bodies #BodyProudMums Louise, 29 weeks after giving birth: “I wanted to do this partly for my own self-confidence, to help with acceptance of my scars and new life. Also, I wanted to bring some attention to post-natal disease and complications. Giving birth caused me to go into sudden liver failure, due to a rare pregnancy related disease. I had to have an emergency liver transplant and spent the first month of my daughter’s life in hospital in London away from her. My shape has changed since giving birth, my scar causes my stomach to be a little disfigured and I lost most of my muscles from being in the hospital bed so long. Sometimes my scar reminds me of the surgery and the difficult recovery I had in my daughter’s early months. However, it’s also a wonderful reminder of how generous other people can be, because without someone’s decision to donate organs I would not have survived to be here with my family now.”
Amen.
Beeld: Mothercare (Sophie Mayenne)
