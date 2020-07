View this post on Instagram

🌸You are not a before picture🌸 . You aren’t and after picture either . You are YOU! . And you are already so capable of being strong, being successful, loving and being loved, having fun, learning and growing, and showing up as your absolutely badass self. . Over time your body might change in any number of ways, but those physical changes will NEVER change who you are or what you are worth. . Whoever you are, wherever you are on your fitness journey, and whatever your goals are for the future, remember that YOU cannot be reduced to a photo and no change in your outer appearance can ever take away what makes you shine. ✨