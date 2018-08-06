Prachtig: deze vrouwen laten zien dat borstvoeding geven in het openbaar doodnormaal is

Het is Internationale Borstvoedingsweek. Dat is voor veel mama’s – terecht – een reden om te laten zien dat er niks normaler is dan borstvoeding geven in het openbaar.
Borstvoeding geven op straat, in de bus of op een verjaardag: helaas rust er nog steeds een taboe op. Zo associëren sommige mensen het voeden met de borst met seks, waardoor het in het openbaar niet altijd op prijs wordt gesteld.
De onderstaande vrouwen laten op Instagram met behulp van de hashtag #normalizebreastfeeding zien dat het nergens voor nodig is om je te verstoppen als je je kleintje met de borst voedt.
However you choose to feed your baby, Birch welcomes you. #BirchLovesYou . . . . . . . . #NationalBreastFeedingWeek #Mom #Baby #BreastFeeding #MomLife #Motherhood #BabyHood #Parenting #NormalizeBreastFeeding #CoffeeShopCorners #CoffeeProps #CoffeeLove #NYC #Coffee #PrettyCities #PrettyCitiesNewYork #MomentsOfMine #aQuietPlace #MakeMoments #OfSimpleThings #NewYorkCoffee #NaturalLight #WindowLight #FlatIronNYC
Me and my son Finn ❤️👆🏻#worldbreastfeedingweek #Repost @doutzen ・・・ This is the beginning of a month long celebration of the joy, the pain, the challenges & the triumphs of breastfeeding. Mother Nature is deeply invested in breastfeeding & we are uniquely designed to feed our young. Breastmilk provides information, not just nutrition- it’s a complex form of communication that is dependent on the endocrine system, the emotional body, the brain and the physical body. _ Besides the wonderful life long bond & deeply rooted connection you establish with your baby, breastfeeding also encourages the uterus to contract back to its normal size. Breastfeeding can burn up to 600 calories daily- so you need to eat & stay well hydrated to maximize production. From breastfeeding alone you may lose a pound of pregnancy weight every week. Breastfeeding is also linked to lower incidences of breast cancer later in life. I’d like to honor the serious challenges that can make it difficult & nearly impossible for some women to manage breastfeeding. These are the result of policy gaps & a culture that doesn’t honor women, the sacred birth process, motherhood or women’s bodies. Some of the manifestations include stress and anxiety, challenges at home or work; extended separation of mother & baby at birth; having to go back to work shortly after birth, difficulty latching that results in pain for the mother and frustration for both mother and baby; & low milk production. These issues also exacerbated by existential stress, PPD, dehydration, & poor diet. Engorgement & improper latching are two of the most common hurdles to comfortable breastfeeding. Many women give up breastfeeding after the first few weeks postpartum due to pain, discomfort & no paid maternity leave. Support and community is key. Having healthy models for breastfeeding and advocates can increase breastfeeding success. We should all share our stories to #normalizebreastfeeding That shouldn’t even be a hashtag!!
Normally, I’d stray away from showing something so “revealing”. Why? It’s a beautiful photo taken by my talented friend, a moment captured in time that I’ll never get back, and something that I do every single day to feed and soothe my child. I guess because I’m worried about what someone will say. I don’t know why there’s such a uncomfortableness people get about breastfeeding. Why it’s something that is often considered “taboo” or something to be kept private. I don’t know why our society is okay with nudity in so many aspects of our life; yet, breastfeeding in public was JUST recently legalized in all 50 states. I’ve been given the dirty looks and I’ve had people comment that I should start weaning my son since he’s getting “too old”. I’ve felt uncomfortable for breastfeeding in public, even with a cover, in the back booth or in the bathroom because I’m aware of the stigma often associated with it. Because it was the mindset I had too BEFORE I had my son. Before I saw him, strapped up to wires and monitors in the NICU. Before I saw how my body knew how much he needed me, and I started producing more colostrum and milk than his tiny body could ever need. Before it took me months of fighting so hard to be able to do the one thing I never imagined I’d have to struggle to do. Before I felt him latch for the first time and experienced that magical bond every one talks about. My journey to get to this point was one of the hardest things I’ve ever had to do, and I hate that I feel at times I should be be ashamed of it. Because at the end of the day, whether you bottle feed or breastfeed, use formula or don’t, all we are doing is simple feeding our children, and that is the only thing that should truly matter. #worldbreastfeedingweek #WBW2018
My opinion is that anybody offended by breastfeeding is staring too hard ~ David Allen ✨ This year’s World Breastfeeding Week will run from 1-7 August, aiming to raise awareness of the links between good nutrition, food security, poverty reduction and breastfeeding and galvanise action to increase breastfeeding rates worldwide ✨ #breastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding
No better time to commemorate my beautiful breastfeeding experience with Lilypad than during World Breastfeeding Week. I remember being slightly worried for our breastfeeding journey as she's a c-section baby but my fears were unfounded, she latched on for the first time like she's done it a million times before. So much so, she now refuses the bottle and will only receive sustenance from me. Bye date nights lol #normalisebreastfeeding #normalizebreastfeeding #breastfeeding #worldbreastfeedingweek #kimgarethbb2
Celebs doen mee
Ook onze eigen Doutzen Kroes wijdde er een post aan op Instagram.
Ze inspireerde daarmee Victoria’s Secret-Angel Candice Swanepoel.
• A little boy once came to me and said I love you Mama, bringing a tear to my eye. He climbed up my leg and sat upon my lap, and with smiling eyes he gave me a hug. Holding me so tight he gave a quick squeeze. He grabs my hand and with a tug he brings me to my knees. He looks in my eyes with two hands on my face and says Mama I’ll never leave you. Nothing means more then the love of my son. • 💙👼🏼 @angelcandices @tropicofc #angelcandices #angelcandice #candiceswanepoel #tropicofc #normalizebreastfeeding #baby #mom
Nog vóór de Internationale Borstvoedingsweek plaatsten ook andere celebs borstvoedingsfoto’s.
Zelf ook meedoen? Deel je borstvoedingsfoto met de hashtag #normalizebreastfeeding.
