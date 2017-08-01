Nadat we eerder alleen #fitgirl voorbij zagen komen op onze Instagramfeed, zijn het nu vooral body positive-geluiden die de klok slaat. En zo hoort het ook, als je het ons vraagt. Momenteel wordt Instagram overgenomen door de #donthatetheshake-trend.
Onder #donthatetheshake plaatsen mensen video’s op Instagram waarop ze al dansend te zien zijn.
Melissa Gibson, body positive activiste, startte de campagne al in 2015. Ze moedigt andere mensen aan om een video van zichzelf op Instagram te plaatsen waarop ze dansend en shakend te zien zijn – zonder zich druk te maken over welke delen van hun lichaam meebewegen. Inmiddels hebben duizenden mensen – vrouwen én mannen – hun video gedeeld op Instagram. Zie hieronder een aantal posts:
This #donthatetheshake was deleted by Instagram this morning citing the Digital Millennium Copyright Act, so I’ve reposted without the sound because I love it and I have to share. If you want to listen along, the song I’m dancing to is Sorry Not Sorry by Demi Lovato and it starts at 1:39 of the song. Or you can see the entire video with sound when you sign up on my Patreon for at least $5 a month (link in bio). I’ll say it again: Sorry not sorry for being fabulous. Sorry not sorry if this offends you. Sorry not sorry for using my body, for being in my body, for loving my body. It’s @donthatetheshake time and I’d love for you to join me!!! Get out and move and use and show off those lovely bodies because why the hell not! Song is Sorry Not Sorry by Demi Lovato. And if you want to see the rest of the video sign up on my Patreon for at least $5 a month and you’ll get access to videos like this and many more goodies!! The link is in my bio! #donthatetheshake #sorrynotsorry #bodypositive #bodypositivity #fatbabe #badbitch #louisville #takingupspace #fat #fatpositive #bootyrevolution #effyourbeautystandards #honormycurves #plussize
I thought we could probably use some joyful jiggling in our lives right now so it’s #DONTHATETHESHAKE TIME! 💃💜 REMEMBER: your body is so worthy of love in all the shapes that movement creates. Your wiggle is wonderful! Your squish is spectacular! OWN YOUR JIGGLE MY BOPO BABES! Anyone can join the #donthatetheshake party and celebrate their jelly – it isn’t about being a great dancer or looking super cool, it’s just about moving with joy and finding love for our bods outside of a still picture frame! So if you feel up to it, GET SHAKING! And check out @donthatetheshake for more! 💜💙💚🌈🌞
Killing it babe!! -@ashleytheadventurer #Repost @theefatfox (@get_repost) ・・・ On Wednesdays we SHAKE IT! Here’s my #donthatetheshake video – this was so fun, I’m thinking about doing it weekly lol! @donthatetheshake was started by @yourstruelymelly and she’s amazing, follow her! I discovered it through @bodyposipanda, who is also amazing! Dancing is very serious to me (hence the serious face lol) because I love to dance! I do it at every opportunity and it has been a very long time since being afraid of what people will think held me back. I don’t often dance partially naked, but w/e, enjoy the jiggles, wiggles, shakes and rolls! If you don’t like it, look away 👀
