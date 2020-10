View this post on Instagram

Birthing during Covid Can we just take a minute and acknowledge the added stressors our pregnant mama’s are going through as the US moves into another wave of Covid. I acknowledge the disappointment you are feeling as the hope of your mom or sister being present diminishes. No hospital photos of big brother or big sister holding your newest little member. I realize the wonder you probably have as you look at your support team and wonder what we look like under our caps, masks and goggles. But what I hope gives you reassurance, is we realize how difficult this is. We’ve experienced that level of anxiety you’re experiencing due to the unknown. And we got you. You’ve got this. And you will do awesome. #birth #pregnancy #covid #birthinapandemic #naturalbirth #midwifery #midwives #childbirth