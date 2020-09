Doutzen Kroes deelt zoete foto van haar hoogzwangere zus die bíjna is uitgerekend

View this post on Instagram

This picture was taken on Sunday during my sisters mother blessing ceremony. A ceremony that was inspired by an ancient Navajo ritual called Blessingway; created to spiritually support and empower the new mother for her journey of birthing and motherhood, dedicated to nurturing the mother, and filling her cup so it overflows with love and confidence as she awaits the impending birth of her baby. It was truly magical to be part of such a loving group of women surrounding my sister! Sitting there seeing Rens and her beautiful pregnant belly I realized the time to deliver her baby is coming soon. This empowering ritual has given her trust and faith to have a beautiful natural birth! ✨💫