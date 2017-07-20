Lang leve de mum bod: vrouwen delen foto’s van hun lichaam na de zwangerschap

Een maand na de bevalling alweer strak in je velletje? Doutzen Kroes misschien, maar voor de meeste moeders is zo’n slank lichaam na de zwangerschap niet weggelegd. Gelukkig is er helemaal niks mis met een mum bod. Sterker nog: je mag er trots op zijn.

Instagram mag dan vol staan met fit moms die na de bevalling al direct weer hun oude lichaam terughebben; er is niks mis met een beetje striae, littekens en een kwabbetje hier en daar. Dat benadrukken steeds meer vrouwen door op social media foto’s te delen van hun post pregnancy-buik. Zij zijn trots op hun ‘imperfecte’ lichamen en vinden dat alle moeders dat zouden moeten zijn.

Weg met de yummy mummies

De mum bod-beweging is een reactie op de plotse liefde voor de dad bod: het ‘papalichaam’ dat is voorzien van een buikje. De moeders willen een einde maken aan de yummy mummy-hype op social media door te laten zien dat het niet meer dan normaal is om als moeder geen strak en perfect lichaam te hebben. Wij hebben respect!

Kijk mee naar de prachtige mum bods hieronder.

Theme for the day “spread the love you wish to receive.” Peaceful vibes for all you beautiful lovelies. Don’t let anyone tear you down especially not yourself. #selflove ✌🏾❤️ . . . #women#beauty#bodyimage#bodypositive#stretchmarks#mummytummy#curves#inspiration#love#body#freespirit#goddess#tigerstripes#girls#empowerment#selflove#empoweredwomen#lovetheskinyourein#bodyacceptance#loveyourbody#womanism#everyBODYisbeautiful#nonairbrushedme Een bericht gedeeld door The Sapphire Rebel (@talmeshak) op 19 Jul 2017 om 11:34 PDT

Mommy muscles #yogaandlifting #fitmums #bellyafterbabies #beginneryogi #absasanas #absafterbabies #mummytummy #looseskin Een bericht gedeeld door Chelsea B (@c_co_fit_) op 18 Jul 2017 om 7:42 PDT

