Lang leve de mum bod: vrouwen delen foto’s van hun lichaam na de zwangerschap

Een maand na de bevalling alweer strak in je velletje? Doutzen Kroes misschien, maar voor de meeste moeders is zo’n slank lichaam na de zwangerschap niet weggelegd. Gelukkig is er helemaal niks mis met een mum bod. Sterker nog: je mag er trots op zijn.
Instagram mag dan vol staan met fit moms die na de bevalling al direct weer hun oude lichaam terughebben; er is niks mis met een beetje striae, littekens en een kwabbetje hier en daar. Dat benadrukken steeds meer vrouwen door op social media foto’s te delen van hun post pregnancy-buik. Zij zijn trots op hun ‘imperfecte’ lichamen en vinden dat alle moeders dat zouden moeten zijn.
Weg met de yummy mummies
De mum bod-beweging is een reactie op de plotse liefde voor de dad bod: het ‘papalichaam’ dat is voorzien van een buikje. De moeders willen een einde maken aan de yummy mummy-hype op social media door te laten zien dat het niet meer dan normaal is om als moeder geen strak en perfect lichaam te hebben. Wij hebben respect!
Kijk mee naar de prachtige mum bods hieronder.
Theme for the day “spread the love you wish to receive.” Peaceful vibes for all you beautiful lovelies. Don’t let anyone tear you down especially not yourself. #selflove ✌🏾❤️ . . . #women#beauty#bodyimage#bodypositive#stretchmarks#mummytummy#curves#inspiration#love#body#freespirit#goddess#tigerstripes#girls#empowerment#selflove#empoweredwomen#lovetheskinyourein#bodyacceptance#loveyourbody#womanism#everyBODYisbeautiful#nonairbrushedme
⚡️STRETCH MARKS⚡️the incredible battle scars of mums for bringing life into the world. I had never had stretch marks before being pregnant, now I am the owner of belly and boobie stripes! However, I’ve gone from being upset and conscious about them, to embracing, loving and being so unbelievably proud of my stretch marks! They are so insignificant in the grand scheme of things! They will probably never disappear completely but are already speedily fading away as my body recovers (and from a lot of @biooiluk) but whatever I am left with, it will be a reminder of how strong and amazing my body is for growing my baby girl. All mothers bodies are beautiful and amazing! 🙌🏼💪🏼 #empoweringwomen #embracethestretchmarks #postpartum
I’m going to stop working out with a tank top on. I’m not ashamed of my body. I am a work in progress. My tummy (post growing 2 babies that came into the world via 2 C sections) is the area where my eyes go to first. Not because I want to have a 6 pack – honestly I could care less about that. My eyes go there first because it represents my journey. It represents my WHY. From that belly came two incredible kids that God has blessed me with the responsibility of raising to be thoughtful, caring people. There is also a fire burning in that belly to help other Moms – maybe not with fitness or nutrition but maybe just to keep their head above water (there are many days where I struggle with this!) – to have a friend who checks in with them each day. Need a friend, a supporter, a cheerleader, someone to be in your corner when the world seems like it’s crumbling around you? DM me. #momlife #mumlife #mombod #mumbod #postpartum #postpartumdepression #success #accountability
My tummy is a working progress, it grew 2 lives in there for 9 months, cut open twice and sowen back up. 2 long ass scars where they came from, stretch marks everywhere to prove it! Saggy skin, it’s reality! Not everyone just bounces back to their normal belly after babies. I know I didn’t! #mumbod #instamama #mumlife #mummy #fitmom #fitness #fitnessforlife #fitmum #mummylife #weightloss #myweightlossjourney #squats #kaylaitsines #sweatwithkayla #fitmom #fitaffinity #tighttummy #healthyeating #healthylifestyle #gymlife #gym #weightlifting #musclegain #protein #mumoftwo #mumofboys
