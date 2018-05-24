De meest gedeelde foto’s door nieuwbakken moeders? Uiteraard zijn dat de prachtige beelden van hun baby rustig op hun borst, het kleintje luierend in zijn wieg, lieve familiefoto’s en hun kindje in één van de tig leuke outfitjes waar de kast nog net van uit z’n voegen barst. Maar de realiteit na een bevalling is vaak allesbehalve rooskleurig. Op het Instagramaccount TakeBackPostPartum is dat dan ook exact wat je te zien krijgt…
Het échte moederschap
Net bevallen moeders kunnen hierop hun foto’s, eerlijke verhalen en inspirerende quotes delen. Buiken vol striae met vel zo slap als een vaatdoek, huilende moeders op de wc, uitgeputte vrouwen, hangende, gigantische borsten en bolle buiken waar het kindje al even niet meer inzit. Het account staat er vol mee.
‘Het is oké om te flubberen’
Het account hoopt andere vrouwen te inspireren en aan te sporen om gelukkig te zijn met zichzelf en hun lichaam. We zijn dan ook lang niet allemaal gezegend met de goede genen en personal trainer waarover sterren als Doutzen Kroes, Chrissy Teigen en Rose Bertram beschikken.
Wil jij jouw eigen foto’s of verhaal delen via het Instagramaccount? Maak dan gebruik van de hashtag #TakeBackPostPartum.
@ellianagilbertphotography, “This was me, 8 days postpartum. I was exhausted, sweaty, milky, crusty, still bloody, a bit sore down there, sore everywhere else in my body, my breasts were engorged and working in overdrive to support both my newborn on one side, and my 2 year old on the other – it was the only way I could nap them, so this is how we did it, I’d tandem nurse them both, and I would try to close my eyes as well, because, essentially, I would be trapped in that spot for the next 2-3 hours. This was my life for the following year, more or less. This isn’t the only way to do things, certainly not the only “right” way to do things… but it’s how I lived through my first year with a newborn and a toddler, and I don’t regret any of it. But, god, did it ever take a toll. Almost 4 years later and I am still working to climb out of the fog that was my life back then. I’m getting into a gym regimen now, and am taking better care of my gut, and how I feed myself, I no longer breastfeed and I have my body back to myself, which is SO GREAT – even though, every time I think about nursing my girls, my heart feels pinched and swollen and I tear up. ❤ It is a time I will forever cherish and feel proud of. I look at this photo and I can just FEEL the sacrifice. I love capturing the beauty of new parents in this phase of life. The beauty in the sacrifice is unlike anything else – the rawest form of beauty there is. I am glad this photo was taken of me – even though it was just a cellphone pic. I’m grateful that someone noticed and bothered to recognize me in that moment. Ask someone to snap a pic like this of you too. Don’t be shy. It’s worth it. People don’t think of it… You have you ask for it. You won’t be sorry. You’ll have that pic forever to look back on and remember what a BADASS you were during such a trying time in your life. A professional photographer is a luxury not affordable for everyone. But you can ask a close friend or relative to snap a pic with their or your phone. You won’t regret it.” #birthwithoutfear #takebackpostpartum
Love love love fresh postpartum bellies! 😍 How can a postpartum body be anything but magnificent?! If you can find beauty in another woman’s body then why not your own? We all share the same energy, beauty, and magic even if it’s form uniquely varies a bit. -January Harshe _ Image of @thesimplefolk_ by @catfancote.capturingbirth via @australianbirthstories! #takebackpostpartum
Feeling this. ❤ “My body feels broken… everything hurts… I don’t feel like I’m bonding as easily this time around… today has gone to shit.” @austinbirthphotos _ These are excerpts from my raw postpartum session with this incredible woman, mother, human, photographer and friend @heathergallagher.photography _ #takebackpostpartum #postpartumwithoutfear #motherhoodunplugged #motherhood #birthbecomesher #birthwithoutfear #candidmotherhood #fourthtrimester #thesincerestoryteller #dearphotographer #postpartum #birthphotographer
“To all the women today who are mamas – you are stunning. Wear your stripes proudly. May our daughters only hear us speak positively about our bodies and how they’ve changed because we carried them. May they be raised in households where they are delighted in, celebrated, and cherished always and not based on their outward appearance. Speak life into their hearts.” ❤ @jenn.newm #postpartum #postpartumbody #takebackpostpartum
“This is a picture I most likely will not keep up for very long. This is me, at the peak of my postpartum depression. I asked Shiloh to take a picture of me, so I could remember how far I’d come, if I ever came out of it. I was lower than low, I wasn’t even myself. Looking back at this photo I remember perfectly the pain I felt, the dread in waking up everyday, the physical pain that engulfed me from thoughts in my brain. I had never known consuming, mind altering emotion such as this that flooded every fiber of my being, making its way through my veins like a plague. This is what postpartum depression looks like, or at least what it did for me. I didn’t want to leave this life, but it seemed like the only way that would rid me of the pain I was in. I didn’t ask for it, it wasn’t welcome. But there it was, and I kicked its fucking ass and beat it to the ground before I let it consume me, or much worse, take my life.” @themanifestingmamma #thisisppd . . . . #ppd #postpartumdepression #mentalhealthawareness #mentalhealth #overcomingppd #mentalhealthsupport #communityovercompetition #stopcensoringmotherhood #motherhoodunited #motherhoodrising #motherhood #takebackpostpartum
“Well, I know a lot of you guys are probably thinking ‘why would she post this picture’, but, it took me 18 months to get here, 18 months to not cry when I look in the mirror, 18 months to finally feel beautiful in my own skin again! No one warns you about the dark sides of motherhood and pregnancy.. no one gives you a heads up on how much you change physically and mentally after you become a mother. It’s been a long and hard postpartum ride for me.. 18 months after my first son and 5 months after my second son I feel like I can finally see the light ✨ and it genuinely feels amazing. 💖 Cheers to you mamas who are battling postpartum depression and still getting up everyday for your children! Cheers to you mamas who still cry about the marks on your skin from birthing your perfect babies! Cheer to motherhood, cheers to knowing that this too shall pass! And things will get better.” 💗 @alexandrabrea_ ©2017 by Alexandra Kilmurray All rights reserved _ #motherhood #postpartum #postpartumdepression #babies #takebackpostpartum
“I’ve been wanting to share this for awhile now. Almost everyday, I receive messages from other Mums asking me how I look the way that I do. How I got my ‘pre baby body’ back. Here’s the truth ladies – I DIDN’T. I have the excess skin. I don’t have stomach definition the way I used to. My hips are a little wider. I don’t want there to be any misconceptions. My body did not just ‘bounce back’. Now having said that, I work very hard to maintain a healthy lifestyle and to FEEL good in my skin. I may not ever look the way I did before I had the twins. And you know what? I’m OK with that. _ I have arms. I have legs. I can see, hear and experience life. My body has done amazing things, why on earth would I punish it? _ Learn to appreciate what you have. It doesn’t mean you have to stop working for what you want, just show a little self love along the way.” 💕@twinmamadiaries #takebackpostpartum
“I may be a little softer but ultimately I am stronger and these marks just remind me of where I once tightly held and grew Emilia Ren. This body, ME, I may not be the same but if she can find so much comfort and safety in this body, I will as well.” @whenalexsmiles ❤ #3weekspostpartum #takebackpostpartum
