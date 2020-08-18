Hype: de navelstreng doorbranden in plaats van knippen

Ook rondom bevallingen gaan veel vrouwen mee met de laatste mode. Er is nu een nieuwe hype die aandacht krijgt: het gaat om het doorbranden van de navelstreng.
En dat betekent dus dat je de navelstreng niet doorknipt, maar laat ‘weg’ branden. Officieel heet het ‘cord burning’: het branden gaat langzamer dan het simpelweg doorknippen.
Rustig aan
Dat vinden veel moeders een mooi idee, omdat zo de placenta niet abrupt wordt losgemaakt van de baby. Het neemt meer tijd in beslag, waardoor het bewuster, rustiger en zachter verloopt. En juist dat langzame proces zouden moeders fijn vinden voor hun baby, die zo kalmer aan de wereld buiten de baarmoeder kan wennen.
Thuis doen
Hoe het precies in zijn werk gaat? Meestal wordt er een paar uur na de bevalling gewacht met het branden, omdat de bloedvaten in de navelstreng dan grotendeels al zijn dichtgegaan en zijn afgestorven. Vervolgens wordt halverwege de navelstreng een kaars gebrand. Die kaars hou je dicht onder de streng. De hitte zorgt ervoor dat de bloedvaten nog meer dichtgaan en na tien minuten is de navelstreng helemaal doorgebrand.
Je baby heeft dan een iets langer stuk navelstreng aan zijn of haar buikje hangen, dat kun je eventueel nog korter maken door het te knopen. Dit valt gemiddeld na 3 tot 7 dagen af. In Nederland mag het niet in een ziekenhuis, vanwege brandgevaar. Je zou dan de placenta mee naar huis kunnen nemen om dit ritueel thuis uit te voeren, mocht het je mooi lijken.
View this post on Instagram
✨Cord Burning✨ There is just so much I love about this image from my incredibly talented birth photographer and loving friend @vanessamendezphotography. A slow, peaceful, gentle, and intentional separation of baby from placenta is exactly what I wanted to follow the freebirth of this sweet little child of mine. Scrambling at the last minute to find a cord burning box and coming up empty handed, the most perfect solution dawned on me. I pulled out this beautifully handcrafted walnut proof box, made by fellow birth photographer @coastal_life_photos, that traveled internationally to me from Canada. Where and who this came from, from within this amazing community of talented and supportive women, mothers, business owners, and birth workers, makes it an even more meaningful keepsake that now holds the melted wax and candle we used. – – – A little more about cord burning: The burning of the umbilical cord is a slow and more ceremonious separation from the placenta. The cauterization of the arteries further reduces the small risk of infection carried by clamping and cutting. Due to the amount of time involved (from 5 to 60 minutes), multiple family members can participate in the process, and because my older children were supposed to be with us, this was the perfect option. Traditional Chinese Medicine believes this process to be beneficial as well: “The flame brings the yang qi from the placenta and fire energy into the baby. It has an ethereal and remarkable effect on the baby. It is the core. The umbilicus is the entry place to all abdominal organs. By heating the cord and driving the last of the blood through there you are giving a profoundly tonic treatment for the baby who has just run a marathon…. Cord burning reduces the risk of bleeding and entry of infections. You are warming digestion which will reduce the tendency for jaundice, besides just creating a strong baby which means a good nurser.” Dr. Joseph Kassal, ND (Source: gentlebirth.org) #freebirth #unassistedbirth #cordburning #birthphotographer #birthbecomesher #firstlatch #breastfeeding #freebirthsociety #indiebirth #umbilicalcordburning #beautifulbreastfeeding #traditionalchinesemedicine #oxytocinvibes
