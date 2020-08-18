Hype: de navelstreng doorbranden in plaats van knippen

View this post on Instagram

✨Cord Burning✨ There is just so much I love about this image from my incredibly talented birth photographer and loving friend @vanessamendezphotography. A slow, peaceful, gentle, and intentional separation of baby from placenta is exactly what I wanted to follow the freebirth of this sweet little child of mine. Scrambling at the last minute to find a cord burning box and coming up empty handed, the most perfect solution dawned on me. I pulled out this beautifully handcrafted walnut proof box, made by fellow birth photographer @coastal_life_photos, that traveled internationally to me from Canada. Where and who this came from, from within this amazing community of talented and supportive women, mothers, business owners, and birth workers, makes it an even more meaningful keepsake that now holds the melted wax and candle we used. – – – A little more about cord burning: The burning of the umbilical cord is a slow and more ceremonious separation from the placenta. The cauterization of the arteries further reduces the small risk of infection carried by clamping and cutting. Due to the amount of time involved (from 5 to 60 minutes), multiple family members can participate in the process, and because my older children were supposed to be with us, this was the perfect option. Traditional Chinese Medicine believes this process to be beneficial as well: “The flame brings the yang qi from the placenta and fire energy into the baby. It has an ethereal and remarkable effect on the baby. It is the core. The umbilicus is the entry place to all abdominal organs. By heating the cord and driving the last of the blood through there you are giving a profoundly tonic treatment for the baby who has just run a marathon…. Cord burning reduces the risk of bleeding and entry of infections. You are warming digestion which will reduce the tendency for jaundice, besides just creating a strong baby which means a good nurser.” Dr. Joseph Kassal, ND (Source: gentlebirth.org) #freebirth #unassistedbirth #cordburning #birthphotographer #birthbecomesher #firstlatch #breastfeeding #freebirthsociety #indiebirth #umbilicalcordburning #beautifulbreastfeeding #traditionalchinesemedicine #oxytocinvibes