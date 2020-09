Vrouw laat eerlijk zien hoe haar buik er één dag na de bevalling van haar 3e kind uitziet

View this post on Instagram

The journey back to my pre-pregnancy weight sure won’t be easy, but I’m taking it one day at a time. So here I am, day 1 postpartum, in my mesh underwear🤪 I still don’t understand how some women can look their best even after delivery. Not me, I just want to eat, sleep, and breastfeed😅 . . . #postpartum #afterdelivery #momof3 #flashbackfriday #postpartummoms #postpartumbody