Vrouwen delen geboorteverhalen met de hashtag #SoProud als reactie op tweet van voetballer

door - op 15 augustus 2018 in
Harry Kane bevalling

Een tweet van de Engelse voetballer Harry Kane roept veel commotie op. In het bericht prijst hij zijn verloofde omdat ze is bevallen zonder pijnbestrijding. Vrouwen delen op social media in groten getale een tegenreactie.

‘Ik ben zo trots op Kate, die de mooiste waterbevalling heeft gehad zonder ook maar enige pijnbestrijding,’ zo tweet Harry Kane vorige week na de geboorte van dochter Vivianne Jane Kane. Het bericht valt bij veel moeders echter niet in goede aarde. Waarom zou een bevalling zonder pijnbestrijding extra lof verdienen? Mogen vrouwen die wél voor een ruggenprik of andere pijnbestrijdingsopties kiezen niet net zo trots zijn?

Allemaal even trots

Onzin, vindt de Positive Birth Movement. Om te benadrukken dat elke vrouw die een kind op de wereld heeft gezet – op welke manier dan ook – hartstikke trots mag zijn, heeft de beweging de hashtag #SoProud in leven geroepen. Talloze vrouwen posten sindsdien hun eigen bevallingsverhaal op Twitter, Facebook en Instagram. Vaginale bevallingen, keizersnedes, thuisbevallingen, vroeggeboortes, waterbevallingen; ze passeren allemaal de revue.

Hypnobirthing

Uiteraard is de ophef ook Harry Kane niet ontgaan. Hij heeft inmiddels een persoonlijke reactie geplaatst waarin hij uitlegt dat hij vindt dat elke vrouw moet bevallen op haar eigen manier. Voor Kate is dat hypnobirthing geweest. ‘Ik ben erg trots op mijn verloofde omdat zij het heeft gedaan op de manier die ze wilde. We hebben allebei een hoop geleerd van hypnobirthing.’

Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief.