Vrouwen delen geboorteverhalen met de hashtag #SoProud als reactie op tweet van voetballer

Een tweet van de Engelse voetballer Harry Kane roept veel commotie op. In het bericht prijst hij zijn verloofde omdat ze is bevallen zonder pijnbestrijding. Vrouwen delen op social media in groten getale een tegenreactie.

‘Ik ben zo trots op Kate, die de mooiste waterbevalling heeft gehad zonder ook maar enige pijnbestrijding,’ zo tweet Harry Kane vorige week na de geboorte van dochter Vivianne Jane Kane. Het bericht valt bij veel moeders echter niet in goede aarde. Waarom zou een bevalling zonder pijnbestrijding extra lof verdienen? Mogen vrouwen die wél voor een ruggenprik of andere pijnbestrijdingsopties kiezen niet net zo trots zijn?

Our beautiful addition to the family! Vivienne Jane Kane. 😍 So proud of @KateGoodlandx for having the most amazing water birth with no pain relief at all 💖💖💖 #mygirls #hypnobirthing pic.twitter.com/a6BM4CkFM1 — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 8, 2018

Allemaal even trots

Onzin, vindt de Positive Birth Movement. Om te benadrukken dat elke vrouw die een kind op de wereld heeft gezet – op welke manier dan ook – hartstikke trots mag zijn, heeft de beweging de hashtag #SoProud in leven geroepen. Talloze vrouwen posten sindsdien hun eigen bevallingsverhaal op Twitter, Facebook en Instagram. Vaginale bevallingen, keizersnedes, thuisbevallingen, vroeggeboortes, waterbevallingen; ze passeren allemaal de revue.

#soproud that I eventually forgave myself for ‘failing’ at being a woman, and having two C-sections. And for realising that it doesn’t matter at all, and all that angst was a complete waste of time and energy. — Rachel Newport (@RachelN76) August 14, 2018

#soproud of my three births:

Baby 1 with IUGR, confirmed Down Syndrome diagnosis and NICU – born by planned c-section.

Baby 2 – VBAC, birthed on all fours.

Baby 3 – VBAC, waterbirth.

All different, all life-changing. @birthpositive — Nicola Woods (@lymewoods) August 14, 2018

My Birth Story is amazing, and it was only made possible by the staff of @ABUHB who treated me, my baby and my hubby like diamonds. From the skilled anaesthetist to the HCSW who encouraged me to breastfeed. They are what helped me feel #soproud and the best mum I could be. — Emma Louise Rapier 🌹 (@cwtchkitten) August 14, 2018

#soproud of my baby for knowing exactly what to do during our amazing natural home birth 😍 Proud of all mummas, daddys, midwives, doulas, grandmothers & women’s villages!@birthpositivehttps://t.co/jGqLSDS7jJ — Nicola Dellard-Lyle (@threadpressed) August 14, 2018

#SoProud to have a epidural free birth after being diagnosed with ICP/OC at 34 weeks, not being allowed a water birth, being induced at 37 weeks and taking 14 tablets a day to make sure Master 3 got here safely! @birthpositive — Shareen HD (@UnbalancingAct_) August 12, 2018

Hypnobirthing

Uiteraard is de ophef ook Harry Kane niet ontgaan. Hij heeft inmiddels een persoonlijke reactie geplaatst waarin hij uitlegt dat hij vindt dat elke vrouw moet bevallen op haar eigen manier. Voor Kate is dat hypnobirthing geweest. ‘Ik ben erg trots op mijn verloofde omdat zij het heeft gedaan op de manier die ze wilde. We hebben allebei een hoop geleerd van hypnobirthing.’

Let’s get one thing straight, any women can give birth however they would like. I’m very proud of my fiancée for doing it the way she wanted and we both learnt a lot from hypnobirthing. — Harry Kane (@HKane) August 9, 2018

