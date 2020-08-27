Rennen: vrouwen delen massaal hun grootste boekenkast-afknappers

door - op 27 augustus 2020 in
boekenkast-afknappers

Een boekenkast verklapt veel over de persoon wie je te maken hebt. Als je in het huis belandt van een man wiens kast uitpuilt van de zelfhulpboeken moet je je misschien even achter de oren krabben.

Maar planken vol zelfhulpboeken zijn niet het enige alarmsignaal. Ook erg: de man die semi-nonchalant vuistdikke filosofieboeken door zijn huis laat slingeren of het type dat alleen maar beduimelde moppen-pockets bezit. (En die moppen uit z’n hoofd leert voor feesten en partijen.)

Alarmerende boeken

Het inspireerde journalist Jess McHugh haar persoonlijke afkeer te delen:

 

Literaire afknappers

Daarmee maakte ze nogal wat los. Het duurde niet lang voordat andere vrouwen (en mannen), homo, hetero en iedereen daar tussenin hun eigen literaire afknappers begon te delen. Een bloemlezing:

 

Smullen, maar het meest verontrustende signaal is waarschijnlijk een huis waarin geen enkel boek te vinden is. Dan rest niets anders dan de benen nemen en nooit meer achterom te kijken.

Op wat voor boekenkast zou jij onherstelbaar afknappen?

Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief

Beeld: iStock
Viva’s Susan wilde ooit Carrie Bradshaw worden, maar heeft nog steeds geen New Yorks brownstone-appartement, geen Manolo Blahniks en geen walk-in closet. Wél een huis in hartje Utrecht en vriendinnen die altijd ruzie maken over wie Miranda, Charlotte, Samantha of Carrie is. Houdt enorm van mensen die zichzelf niet te serieus nemen en nadrukkelijk níet van huidkleurige panty’s en mannen die salsa dansen.