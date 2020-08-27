Rennen: vrouwen delen massaal hun grootste boekenkast-afknappers

Een boekenkast verklapt veel over de persoon wie je te maken hebt. Als je in het huis belandt van een man wiens kast uitpuilt van de zelfhulpboeken moet je je misschien even achter de oren krabben.

Maar planken vol zelfhulpboeken zijn niet het enige alarmsignaal. Ook erg: de man die semi-nonchalant vuistdikke filosofieboeken door zijn huis laat slingeren of het type dat alleen maar beduimelde moppen-pockets bezit. (En die moppen uit z’n hoofd leert voor feesten en partijen.)

Alarmerende boeken

Het inspireerde journalist Jess McHugh haar persoonlijke afkeer te delen:

Top 7 Warning Signs In a Man’s Bookshelf:

1. A Dog-eared copy of Infinite Jest

2. Too Much Hemingway

3. Any amount of Bukowski

4. AYN. RAND.

5. Goethe

6. “Lolita is my favorite book.”

7. “‘Fathers and Sons’ Is my favorite book.” — Jess McHugh (@MchughJess) August 24, 2020

Literaire afknappers

Daarmee maakte ze nogal wat los. Het duurde niet lang voordat andere vrouwen (en mannen), homo, hetero en iedereen daar tussenin hun eigen literaire afknappers begon te delen. Een bloemlezing:

Top 7 Warning Signs In a Man’s Bookshelf:

1. Harry Potter & the Sorcerer’s Stone

2. ” ” ” ” Chamber of Secrets

3. ” ” ” ” Prisoner of Azkaban

4. ” ” ” ” Goblet of Fire

5. ” ” ” ” Order of the Phoenix

6. ” ” ” ” Half-Blood Prince

7. ” ” ” ” Deathly Hallows — vanessa tosca (@JuneSayers1) August 24, 2020

Top 5 Warning Signs In a Man’s Bookshelf:

1. Scooby-Doo! and the Pirate Treasure

2. Scooby-Doo! and the Alien Invaders

3. Scooby-Doo! and the Over-Reacting Ghost!

4. SCOOBY-DOO! MAP IN THE MYSTERY MACHINE

5. “My favorite book is Scooby-Doo! and the Cactus Creature” — Chris Gayomali (@chrisgayomali) August 24, 2020

Top 7 Warning Signs In a Man’s Bookshelf:

1. Either/Or, Kierkegaard

2. Fear and Trembling, Kierkegaard

3. The Sickness Unto Death, Kierkegaard

4. Works of Love, Kierkegaard

5. Diary of a Seducer, Kierkegaard

6. Philosophical Fragments, Kierkegaard

7. Repetition, Kierkegaard — 💘Sophia💘 (@Richard_Vixen) August 24, 2020

Real Red Flags On A Dude’s Bookshelf 1. Freakonomics

2. Guns Germs & Steel

3. The Blank Slate

4. ANY Malcolm Gladwell

5. The Bell Curve

6. The Screwtape Letters

7. The God Delusion — Hieronymus Burps 🥦💥 and 68 others (@hieronymus_burp) August 24, 2020

Top 7 Warning Signs in a Man’s Bookshelf:

1. “If I Did It” by OJ Simpson

2. Encyclopaedia of Knots and Ropework

3. The Expert Carver

4. The Organically Clean Home

5. A map of 25 Secret Outback Natural Parks — Claire Lehmann (@clairlemon) August 25, 2020

lesbians bookshelves are just:

1. the five love languages

2. her body & other parties

3. the bell jar

4. an eileen myles joint

5. girlfriend’s copy of the bell jar

6. twilight, somehow

7. an ex’s copy of the bell jar — Jill Gutowitz (@jillboard) August 24, 2020

Top 7 Warning Signs on a Man’s Bookshelf

1. Bookshelf full of fake books

2. If you pull the right one it swings open

3. Spooky stairs behind it

4. You descend, using your phone as a flashlight

5. Is…is that a coffin?

6. IT’S OPENING!

7. DRACULA! HE’S A DRACULA! — The Waco Kid says Black Lives Matter (@johnwarrender) August 24, 2020

I don’t know what set off this round of bookshelf red flag discourse, but I did once get an SOS message from a friend who accompanied a gentleman home only to discover an entire bookshelf of biographies of and books by Henry Kissinger, and I feel like that’s hard to top. — Danielle Evans (@daniellevalore) August 24, 2020

Smullen, maar het meest verontrustende signaal is waarschijnlijk een huis waarin geen enkel boek te vinden is. Dan rest niets anders dan de benen nemen en nooit meer achterom te kijken.

Op wat voor boekenkast zou jij onherstelbaar afknappen?

Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief

Beeld: iStock