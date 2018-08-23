Deze vrouw is niet verloofd en dat laat ze iedere dag op Instagram zien

Van Temptation Island’s Rosanna tot aan Hailey Baldwin en Ariana Grande, allemaal showen ze maar wat graag hun knoeperd van een verlovingsring op Instagram. Maar wat nou als je níét verloofd bent en dus geen ring hebt om te showen? Ook dan mag je je linkerringvinger laten zien, zo vindt de 30-jarige single Mary McCarthy.
Not Engaged
Met haar Instagram-account @notengaged showt Mary bijna iedere dag een foto van haar locatie en haar linkerhand zónder ring. Want op the gram moet ook plek zijn voor mensen die niet verloofd zijn, zo vindt Mary. Wij vinden vooral het resultaat erg grappig. Let ook op de bijschriften, die heerlijk wanhopig (met veel humor!) klinken.
when ur #notengaged and u go to the park for some lovely rays and no love…wait w. t. frig is THIS. its a TUESDAY u guys. u did this on the first nice day on purpose. o look at us we’re in love and we aren’t sitting on the grass eating stale pita and hummus not that anyone was doing that (no really u look beautiful, mazel) #blessed
In a break from the usual, this is a gentle reminder that you are loved and worthy of everything in this life. You are not alone. Reach out to loved ones, and conversely, be there when someone needs you. Let’s talk more, stigmatize less, and strive to be our kindest selves every day. I’ll be back tomorrow attempting to make you laugh with single adventures. If you or a loved one need help, I hope one of these resources is useful to you: The National Suicide Prevention Lifeline: 1-800-273-TALK Trans Lifeline: 877-565-8860 National Domestic Violence Hotline: 1-800-799-7233 Crisis Text Line: Text HELLO to 741741 Veterans Crisis Line: 1-800-273-8255 and Press 1 Much love, Mary
when u say yes omg i’ve never been happier. his name is sugar and his love is real. i’d like to thank everyone for being there on this crazy journey love u babe jk #aprilfools omg u should have seen the look on ur face-i know cuz im right behind u-jk april fools again hahaha no but really im single imma eat this donut. happy easter and passover! #notengaged
