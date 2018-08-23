Deze vrouw is niet verloofd en dat laat ze iedere dag op Instagram zien

door - op 23 augustus 2018 in

Van Temptation Island’s Rosanna tot aan Hailey Baldwin en Ariana Grande, allemaal showen ze maar wat graag hun knoeperd van een verlovingsring op Instagram. Maar wat nou als je níét verloofd bent en dus geen ring hebt om te showen? Ook dan mag je je linkerringvinger laten zien, zo vindt de 30-jarige single Mary McCarthy.

Not Engaged

Met haar Instagram-account @notengaged showt Mary bijna iedere dag een foto van haar locatie en haar linkerhand zónder ring. Want op the gram moet ook plek zijn voor mensen die niet verloofd zijn, zo vindt Mary. Wij vinden vooral het resultaat erg grappig. Let ook op de bijschriften, die heerlijk wanhopig (met veel humor!) klinken.


Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief.

viva zomerdeal

Bron: Lindanieuws.nl | Beeld: @nogengaged-Instagramaccount