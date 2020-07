View this post on Instagram

The performance anxiety and worries that so many of us have about sex are based on ‘shoulds’ and ideas and representations of sex that aren’t realistic. • Sex isn’t perfect, we can’t know it all, and our experiences, wants, and likes are subjective. But so many people feel stressed about sex due to a ‘lack of experience’ or ‘less experience that them/my partner’, often before we even know what the other’s experience may be. It tends to be because we lean on the only objective measure which is frequency or number, but this doesn’t show anything about the subjectivity of individual sexual experiences. • Curiosity and communication are the key ingredients of sexual experiences, with a focus on fun and pleasure. We should be aiming to work it out as we go along, not being an expert or expecting our partner to be.