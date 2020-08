View this post on Instagram

At sunset, we come out to the terrace and share fun stories.⁠ .⁠ Love is in small things ♡ This illustration was released in 2016 and is included in the book "Love is Vol. 2” ♡ puuung1.com (Shop link in bio)⁠ .⁠ #puuung #loveis #loveisinsmallthings #couple #couplegoals #relationshipgoals