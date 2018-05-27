Geen Hannah Baker in derde seizoen 13 Reasons Why

Katherine Langford, die in de serie 13 Reasons Why Hannah Baker speelt, heeft op Instagram officieel afscheid genomen van haar personage. In een eventuele derde seizoen van de hitserie zal ze dus helaas niet terugkeren.

“Hannah, ik hou van jou en ik laat je los”, schrijft ze in een emotionele post op Instagram. Langford laat weten dankbaar te zijn dat ze in seizoen 1 het verhaal van Hannah Baker mocht vertellen en dat ze ook in seizoen 2 weer mocht meespelen. Daarnaast bedankt ze de producers, de castleden, de crewleden en alle fans. ‘Deze show zal altijd een speciale rol spelen in mijn leven. En of Hannah er nou wel of niet is, ik wil werk blijven doen dat betekenisvol is en een positieve impact heeft’, aldus de actrice.

Derde seizoen

Vlak nadat het tweede seizoen op Netflix verscheen waren er al geruchten over de komst van een derde seizoen. Zo zei producer Brian Yorkey dat ‘er nog veel meer te vertellen is’ en zou de high school waar de serie wordt opgenomen opnieuw geboekt zijn door Paramount, de filmproductiemaatschappij. Wij wachten in spanning af!

