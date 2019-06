Applausje voor Nike: vernieuwde winkel heeft plussize paspoppen

View this post on Instagram

Nike’s newly revamped flagship store in London already wins points with its diverse mannequin lineup! The new women’s floor of NikeTown on Oxford Street is fully dedicated to womens sport. On the third floor of the new store, NikePlus members can enjoy personal styling, training sessions and bra fittings 📷@annarosejay via @refinery29uk #buromy #representationmatters #nike #nikewomen #niketown