View this post on Instagram

It has been 9 years since Justin and I got married and I wouldn’t change anything about that day. EXCEPT…a lot of us know the feeling of compromising style for sizing, something you shouldn’t have to do on your wedding day! I found a silhouette that I loved, but I had to accept major details I didn’t want because there was nothing in that shape that fit me. And it wasn’t even the right size! We ended up adding a panel to a size 10 dress off the rack so it would fit my 16 frame to make it work. Finding a dream dress is something I would have loved to experience! Andddd I want all of you to be able to have! I’m so excited to be partnering with @pronovias to create a bridal line for everyone. The collection runs from size 0-34 and there is something for any type of bride! There are so many different dresses for anyone from the classic bride to the ultra glam bride and options with SLEEVES, which I love. By far my favorite part is that every dress has shapewear and bras built in. I can’t WAIT for you guys to see the collection when it’s out this March! You shouldn’t have to compromise who you are because of what’s on the rack 👏🏼👰🏻