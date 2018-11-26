Een beetje inspiratie op de maandag: 7x kerstboomversiering voor als je eens iets anders wilt

Anno 2018 is niets te gek om in je kerstboom te hangen. Kreeften, hamburgers, ijsjes, toekans, rode pepers: you name it en er bestaat een kerstballenvariant van. Daarom: hier 7 alternatieven voor als je eens iets anders wilt dan traditionele versiering.
1. Crazy Christmas
Gouden regel: hoe hysterischer, hoe beter.
2. Tropical tree
Voor wie de winter liever ontkent.
3. Onderwaterboom
Voeg Ariël toe en je boom is compleet.
Bron: De Bijenkorf
4. Candy Christmas tree
Wij zijn nu al benieuwd hoeveel er aan het einde van het jaar nog van de decoraties over is…
Bron: RAZ Christmas
5. Regenboogboom
Hier word je toch meteen blij van?
View this post on Instagram
Rainbow Christmas Tree 2018 Last Saturday, November 3, me and my husband decorated this stunning Christmas Tree. Since we've wanted to use our old decors from our "Mardigras" tree last year, we decided to make our tree colorful this year. It was fun and stressful at the same time! 😆 We've started at 10 pm and done by 3 am. Putting all the decor one by one, especially on the very top part was not easy! We needed to put the thread of each one of the Christmas balls since it was not ready made. Imagine how many balls we got there, a hundred or more?! 😆 If not for my husband, I wouldn't be able to pull off this tree design. I'm only a 5-foot-tall lady. And without the help of my husband, I wouldn't reach the very top of this tree! 😝 Anyhow, we were so happy with how the design of this Christmas tree came out! Thanks love, for your patience and trust in me! 💋 #ChristmasTree2018 #ChristmasTreeDesign2018 #RainbowChristmasTree #Christmas #HappyHolidays
6. Beestenboom
Van flamingo’s tot pauwen: alles is mogelijk.
7. IJsjesboom
Ho ho ho, ice ice, baby!
View this post on Instagram
Wishing you a blessed & peaceful Christmas 🌲❤ cukibags#CukiBags #pastel #pastelchristmastree #sweetschristmas#sweetdecorations #sweetsornaments #sweetornaments#treeornaments #whitechristmas #whitechristmastree#pastelchristmas #icecreamtree #icecream #icecreams#cupacke #cupcakes #lollypop #lollypops #happy #instatree #christmasdecorations #christmasdecor #pastelrainbow#colorful #happychristmas #merrychristmas
Delen