Waar te beginnen? Dit is het kerstaanbod van Netflix (inclusief nieuwe pareltjes)

Weinig te doen met kerst? Maak je geen zorgen, Netflix heeft genoeg aanbod om de feestdagen door te komen. Dit is een greep uit de kerstfilms die je via de streamingdienst kunt zien.
Vers van de Netflix Original-pers
- The Christmas chronicles
- A Christmas prince: the royal wedding
- 5 star Christmas – vanaf 7 december
- Chilling adventures of Sabrina: a midwinter’s tale – vanaf 14 december
Leuk voor de hele familie
- Angela’s Christmas
- Dreamworks home: for the holidays
- Free rein: the twelve neighs of Christmas – vanaf 7 december
- Super monsters en de wensster – vanaf 7 december
- Prince of peoria: a Christmas moose miracle – vanaf 14 december
We want more!
- Bridget Jones’s diary
- Bad Santa 2
- Mariah Carey’s merriest Christmas
- Office Christmas party
- The spirit of Christmas
- A wish for Christmas
- Santa claus: the movie
- How Sarah got her wings
- I’ll be home for Christmas
- Merry kissmas
- Angels in the snow
- 48 Christmas wishes
- Dreamworks holiday classics
- Christmas with a view
- A very murray Christmas
- Christmas inheritance
- Bojack horseman Christmas special: Sabrina’s Christmas wish
- The holiday calendar
- A Christmas prince
- The princess switch
Nog maar effe kijken of we ook tijd overhouden voor familie dit jaar…
