Zien: deze bizarre lippenstift kunst

bizarre lippenstif kunst

Yay, het is wéékend! Ga jij vanavond ook weer lekker de hort op met vriendinnen? Wijntje hier, neutje daar, niets zo fijn als op vrijdagavond gezellig met je best friends bijkletsen en het weekend lang en breed inluiden. Lipjes getuit, borstjes vooruit en hups, het weekend in. Over die getuite lipjes gesproken, misschien zijn de creaties van Jazmina Daniel een fijne inspiratie voor vanavond?

Jazmina Daniel is een inmiddels beroemde visagiste en weet wel raad met lippenstift. Van regenbogen tot aan Disney-creaties, op haar Instagram – waar ze meer dan 1 miljoen volgers heeft – deelt ze telkens weer bijzondere ideeën.

En goed nieuws voor Jazmina: CoverGirl heeft haar uitgekozen als beauty trend specialist. Hoe cool is dat? Bekijk hieronder haar bijzondere creaties.

So lucky to be able to share our love openly @doomskay ❤️🌈 #lovewins #pride

A post shared by Jazmina Daniel (@missjazminad) on

Bron: Elite Daily, beeld: Jazmina Daniel via Instagram