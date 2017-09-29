Zien: deze bizarre lippenstift kunst

Yay, het is wéékend! Ga jij vanavond ook weer lekker de hort op met vriendinnen? Wijntje hier, neutje daar, niets zo fijn als op vrijdagavond gezellig met je best friends bijkletsen en het weekend lang en breed inluiden. Lipjes getuit, borstjes vooruit en hups, het weekend in. Over die getuite lipjes gesproken, misschien zijn de creaties van Jazmina Daniel een fijne inspiratie voor vanavond?
Jazmina Daniel is een inmiddels beroemde visagiste en weet wel raad met lippenstift. Van regenbogen tot aan Disney-creaties, op haar Instagram – waar ze meer dan 1 miljoen volgers heeft – deelt ze telkens weer bijzondere ideeën.
En goed nieuws voor Jazmina: CoverGirl heeft haar uitgekozen als beauty trend specialist. Hoe cool is dat? Bekijk hieronder haar bijzondere creaties.
‘Magic, Mirror on the wall who is the fairest of them all?’ 🍎 Snow White inspired #lipart for all my #Disney lovers! PRODUCTS: @covergirl Katy Kat Matte Lipstick ‘Pink Paws and Magenta Mind’ @feralcosmetics ‘Lustful and Butt Naked’ @smoldercosmetics ‘Emerald City’ Loose Glam Dust & ‘Gold Rush & Stellar Holographic Glitter’ ✨@jeffreestarcosmetics ‘Drug Lord, I’m Nude, Breakfast At Tiffany’s, Queen Bee & Blue Velvet’ @smashboxcosmetics Always On Liquid Lipstick ‘Stay Neutral’ @colouredraine ‘Cherry Blossom, Berri Raine, Raine Fever and 2AM’ @katvondbeauty Tattoo Liner ‘Trooper’ @smithcosmetics 302 & 304 Brushes 💋
“E.T. Phone home” 👆🏻🌑 E.T. Inspired lip art!! Products used: @colouredraine ‘2AM, Mocha, Suede, Truffle Raine, Royal, Cherry Blossom, ❤️ of Stone & Daddy’s Girl’ (code JAZMINA for cash off) 👽 @jeffreestarcosmetics ‘Drug Lord and Queen Bee’ 👽 @katvondbeauty ‘Shade + Light Eye Palette’ @katvondbeauty Ink Liner ‘Trooper’ @smoldercosmetics ‘Sultry’ Glitter @sugarpill ‘Hi-Viz’ Neon Pigment 🌑
@badgalriri ‘Wild Thoughts’ inspired lip art 🔥 PRODUCTS: @colouredraine ‘Cherry Blossom, Electric Raine, 2AM, Cappuccino, IVY & Pink Panther’ (Discount code JAZMINA if you want to save some $$) @jeffreestarcosmetics ‘Crocodile Tears, Drug Lord and JawBreaker’ @sugarpill ‘Sparkage’ Neon Pigment & ‘Goldilux’ Loose Eyeshadow @artistcouture ‘Gold Digger’ Diamond Glow Powder ✨@katvondbeauty Tattoo Liner ‘Trooper’
