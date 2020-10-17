Chrissy Teigen laat van zich horen na miskraam: ‘We zijn stil, maar het gaat goed’

Chrissy Teigen heeft voor het eerst van zich laten horen op social media sinds de miskraam van haar derde kindje. Op Instagram deelde ze een brief die haar man en zanger John Legend aan haar opdroeg na het verlies van hun ongeboren baby.

Ze schreef daarbij: “We zijn stil, maar het gaat goed. Ik hou zoveel van jullie.”

John Legend gaf eerder deze week tijdens de Billboard Awards een emotioneel optreden van zijn nummer ‘Never break’. De artiest droeg het nummer op aan zijn vrouw Chrissy Teigen.

Niet alleen de ouders van Jack deelde moeilijke, maar prachtige woorden. Ook oma Pepper, de moeder van Chrissy deelde een hartverscheurend filmpje op Instagram. ‘Mijn hart doet pijn’, schrijft Pepper bij een video waarop te zien is hoe een verpleegster baby Jack vasthoudt. Je ziet Pepper huilen, maar ook praten tegen haar overleden kleinkind. ‘Ik hou zoveel van je’. Op de achtergrond hoor je dochter Chrissy: ‘Je kunt hem aanraken als je wil’.

Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️ #สู่สุขตินะลูก Een bericht gedeeld door Pepper (@pepperthai2) op 1 Okt 2020 om 4:02 (PDT)

In augustus maakte het stel bekend in verwachting te zijn van hun derde kind. Eind september deelde Chrissy op social media dat ze in het ziekenhuis werd opgenomen vanwege complicaties in de zwangerschap. Niet veel later deelden zij en John een post waarin ze het immens verdrietige nieuws dat zoon Jack het niet had gehaald, deelden.

