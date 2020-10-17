Chrissy Teigen laat van zich horen na miskraam: ‘We zijn stil, maar het gaat goed’

Chrissy Teigen heeft voor het eerst van zich laten horen op social media sinds de miskraam van haar derde kindje. Op Instagram deelde ze een brief die haar man en zanger John Legend aan haar opdroeg na het verlies van hun ongeboren baby.
Stil zijn
Ze schreef daarbij: “We zijn stil, maar het gaat goed. Ik hou zoveel van jullie.”
De tekst gaat verder onder de foto
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Emotioneel eerbetoon
John Legend gaf eerder deze week tijdens de Billboard Awards een emotioneel optreden van zijn nummer ‘Never break’. De artiest droeg het nummer op aan zijn vrouw Chrissy Teigen.
De tekst gaat verder onder de video
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
This is for Chrissy. I love and cherish you and our family so much. We’ve experienced the highest highs and lowest lows together. Watching you carry our children has been so moving and humbling. I’m in awe of the strength you’ve shown through the most challenging moments. What an awesome gift it is to be able to bring life into the world. We’ve experienced the miracle, the power and joy of this gift, and now we’ve deeply felt its inherent fragility. I wrote this song because I have faith that as long as we walk this earth, we will hold each other’s hands through every tear, through every up and down, through every test. We promised each other this on our wedding day seven years ago, and every challenge we’ve faced has made that promise more powerful, more resilient. Our love will remain. We will never break. Thank you to everyone who has been sending us prayers and well wishes, flowers, cards, words of comfort and empathy. We feel and appreciate your love and support more than you know. More than anything, we’ve heard so many stories about how so many other families have experienced this pain, often suffering in silence. It’s a club no one wants to be a part of, but it’s comforting to know we’re not alone. I’m sure Chrissy will have much more to say about this when she’s ready. But just know we’re grateful and we’re sending love to all of you and your families.
Kleinzoon
Niet alleen de ouders van Jack deelde moeilijke, maar prachtige woorden. Ook oma Pepper, de moeder van Chrissy deelde een hartverscheurend filmpje op Instagram. ‘Mijn hart doet pijn’, schrijft Pepper bij een video waarop te zien is hoe een verpleegster baby Jack vasthoudt. Je ziet Pepper huilen, maar ook praten tegen haar overleden kleinkind. ‘Ik hou zoveel van je’. Op de achtergrond hoor je dochter Chrissy: ‘Je kunt hem aanraken als je wil’.
De tekst gaat verder onder de foto
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
My heart aches love you so much baby Jack 👼🏻❤️❤️ #สู่สุขตินะลูก
Complicaties
In augustus maakte het stel bekend in verwachting te zijn van hun derde kind. Eind september deelde Chrissy op social media dat ze in het ziekenhuis werd opgenomen vanwege complicaties in de zwangerschap. Niet veel later deelden zij en John een post waarin ze het immens verdrietige nieuws dat zoon Jack het niet had gehaald, deelden.
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
We are shocked and in the kind of deep pain you only hear about, the kind of pain we’ve never felt before. We were never able to stop the bleeding and give our baby the fluids he needed, despite bags and bags of blood transfusions. It just wasn’t enough. . . We never decide on our babies’ names until the last possible moment after they’re born, just before we leave the hospital. But we, for some reason, had started to call this little guy in my belly Jack. So he will always be Jack to us. Jack worked so hard to be a part of our little family, and he will be, forever. . . To our Jack – I’m so sorry that the first few moments of your life were met with so many complications, that we couldn’t give you the home you needed to survive. We will always love you. . . Thank you to everyone who has been sending us positive energy, thoughts and prayers. We feel all of your love and truly appreciate you. . . We are so grateful for the life we have, for our wonderful babies Luna and Miles, for all the amazing things we’ve been able to experience. But everyday can’t be full of sunshine. On this darkest of days, we will grieve, we will cry our eyes out. But we will hug and love each other harder and get through it.
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief
Delen