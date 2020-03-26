Later, als we onze kleinkinderen vertellen over de coronacrisis en het thuisblijven, en onze kleinkinderen met grote ogen vragen: ‘Maar wat deed je dan, de hele dag?’ Dan zullen veel mensen antwoorden: we keken naar Tiger King.

Tiger King

Want wie momenteel surft op het wereldwijde web ziet gelijk: Joe Exotic is de ongekroonde prins van Netflix, de bliksemafleider die ons even de crisis doet vergeten. Heb je de bizarre, vermakelijke documentaire over deze handelaar in exotische dieren nog niet gezien? Lees dan hier waar de serie over gaat. Vraag je je af waar Joe Exotic nu uithangt? Dat lees je hier.

Klaar voor wat extra vermaak? Wij hebben de leukste memes van Tiger King op een rij gezet.

the least surprising information I’ve ever been presented with #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/aJsCXYTzFD — lauren (@laurenhebert) March 24, 2020

Me: Wow, I’m so sick of crazy cat lady stereotypes. Carole Baskin: Fasten your seatbelt bitch..#TigerKing pic.twitter.com/UYOhepDS8E — 𝕃𝕒𝕟𝕖𝕪 𝔹𝕒𝕔𝕠𝕟 🎃 (@WhoaOhLaney) March 25, 2020

Me explaining #TigerKing to my mom: There’s a magician, meth head, tiger tamer, country singer, gay polygamist, an Alex Jones type but with live tigers in his videos, and presidential/gubernatorial candidate. Mom: that’s too many people to track Me: oh that’s just one guy — Pete Stegemeyer (@itspeterj) March 24, 2020

Watching #TigerKing and somehow the woman who wants to be a yoga animal trainer is by far the most normal person. Barbara, I hope you’re living your best life right now. pic.twitter.com/cMP3eUsjm2 — mckenna (@kenna_jm) March 25, 2020

Joe Exotic will go down as the man who singlehandedly helped us get through COVID-19 #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/siwJtsI7Bm — benji with the good hair (@sevenbenjisins) March 25, 2020

Day 15 of quarantine with 3 kids #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/suArqPIbcV — Annie (@Annie95829486) March 25, 2020

Me every time they played Joe Exotic’s music videos #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/SOpqEYRXqY — Chanel🦋 (@Chanelsobubbly) March 25, 2020

every time I think I’ve finally adjusted to Tiger King’s chaos it punches me in the face pic.twitter.com/bxDKlKsFnl — JP (@jpbrammer) March 25, 2020

Joe Exotic wrote a country ballad about his nemesis Carole Baskin murdering her husband and feeding him to their tigers. I want to be that creatively petty. #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/QrhEu12Xx1 — Riza Hawkeye 🌙 (@_rizaelihawkeye) March 20, 2020

Joe Exotic, Doc Antle, and Carole Baskin trying to figure out which of them is exploiting big cats for personal gain #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/brK4F2Tvph — not blair waldorf (@blairebdoll) March 25, 2020

Carole Baskin: “People like Joe Exotic are terrible for keeping tigers in pens” Also Carole Baskin: “I have to rescue big cats and keep them in cages until they die to keep them safe” pic.twitter.com/NWNUQfUxYX — Vitamin J (@Vitamin_J_) March 25, 2020

Would have loved to see Joe Exotic’s response to Coronavirus if he had indeed been elected president — Terry from Weather.com (@_rone) March 22, 2020

me looking at my bank account the Monday after eating & drinking all weekend with friends #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/wFj2LEs2Hh — missssa (@nevrmissabeat) March 24, 2020

The boys and I getting out of isolation with fresh cuts #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/FxNQKXe2zz — The Chooches (@mrandmrschooch) March 24, 2020

matthew mcconaughey watching the tiger king knowing that he can’t start developing a movie where he plays joe exotic because the entire film industry is shut down pic.twitter.com/vdbHCENGHm — nick usen (@nickusen) March 25, 2020

customers at Joe Exotic’s zoo when they found out the pizza was made from expired dumpster meat #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/1Nu42sszL7 — Ray (@Ray_885) March 22, 2020

Carol had a multimillionaire husband, Antle had 5 wives at a time, and Joe Exotic got 2 staight men to marry him… AND IM STILL SINGLE #TigerKing pic.twitter.com/pBI7zGovxT — lex (@lexvng) March 24, 2020