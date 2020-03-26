De leukste memes over Tiger King en Joe exotic

Later, als we onze kleinkinderen vertellen over de coronacrisis en het thuisblijven, en onze kleinkinderen met grote ogen vragen: ‘Maar wat deed je dan, de hele dag?’ Dan zullen veel mensen antwoorden: we keken naar Tiger King. 

Want wie momenteel surft op het wereldwijde web ziet gelijk: Joe Exotic is de ongekroonde prins van Netflix, de bliksemafleider die ons even de crisis doet vergeten. Heb je de bizarre, vermakelijke documentaire over deze handelaar in exotische dieren nog niet gezien? Lees dan hier waar de serie over gaat. Vraag je je af waar Joe Exotic nu uithangt? Dat lees je hier.

Klaar voor wat extra vermaak? Wij hebben de leukste memes van Tiger King op een rij gezet.

