Dit zijn dé foodtrends van 2018 volgens Pinterest

Terugkijkend op het jaar kunnen we concluderen dat er flink wat bizarre voedseltrends zijn geweest. Denk aan zwart ijs, matcha latte’s en unicorn smoothies en -taartjes. Voor 2018 is de voorspelling al gedaan en staat ons weer een aantal bijzondere voedseltrends te wachten. En dít zijn ze.
Veganistische desserts
Als we de zoekfunctie op Pinterest mogen geloven, gaat veganistisch eten nog meer aan populariteit winnen in 2018. Nu is veganistisch of vegetarisch eten natuurlijk geen trend maar een levensstijl, maar het lijkt hip te worden om een veganistische draai te geven aan jouw favoriete desserts.
Peanut Butter Lovers unite 🥜 with these Peanut Butter Bites ❤️ Any PB fans out there??? 🥜 With no cooking required – just blend and freeze – Easy! I hope you give them a try. Recipe below. I’ll add to the blog soon I promise. 🥜 Peanut Butter Bites (Makes 12 mini) Base 1/2 cup almonds 1 Tbsp crushed peanuts 1 Tbsp cacao powder 1/4 cup dates chopped (soaked in boiling water for 5 mins then drained) Blend almonds, peanuts, cacao until a meal is formed Add the drained dates and pulse until crumbly Press into the base of 12 mini cheesecake moulds Filling 3/4 cup dates chopped 1/8 cup Tahini 2 tsp granulated stevia (or natural sweetener of choice) 1/8 cup coconut oil 2 Tbsp Peanut Coconut Spread (or peanut butter) 3 Tbsp almond milk unsweetened vanilla 1/8 cup crushed peanuts Blend all ingredients except peanuts until smooth in @vitamix_aunz Stir through peanuts Spoon on top of bases Place in the freezer overnight to set Icing Beat peanut butter with icing sugar and a little almond milk to consistency . . . #rawdessert #vegandessert #foods4thought #beautifulcuisines #onthetable #heresmyfood #foodinspo #cheesecake #vegan #whatveganseat #feedfeed#foodandwine #gloobyfood #foodie #peanutbutter #buzzfeedfood #huffposttaste #inthekitchen #vegansofig #veganfoodshare #peanutbuttercups #rawvegan #foodphotography #vcsofood #eatclean #f52grams #veganrecipes @food52 @thefeedfeed #veganinspo @bestofvegan #plantbased #yum
Soep
Iets minder spannend dan zelfgemaakte toetjes, maar soep gaat het komende jaar ook veel gegeten worden. De voorspelling van Instagram leest dat we minder aan sapkuurtjes zullen doen in 2018, en onze dagelijkse portie groenten meer in de vorm van soep zullen gaan binnenkrijgen.
Edamame en suikererwt
Volgend jaar zullen we massaal snacken met edamame, onrijpe sojabonen in de peul, en suikererwt. Dit jaar zagen we al dat steeds meer restaurants edamame boontjes op de kaart hadden staan, en Pinterest voorspelt dat deze trend zich voort zal zetten.
Mocktails
Daar waar je in 2017 soms nog vreemd aangekeken werd wanneer je een alcoholvrije cocktail bestelde, zal het in 2018 steeds normaler gaan worden. De zogenoemde ‘mocktail’ wordt volgens Pinterest dan ook hét drankje van volgend jaar.
100 years of Independence! So incredibly happy, proud and thankful to live in a safe, clean, beautiful country – Finland💙🇫🇮Raising a glass of bubbly tonight, and wishing you could all be here celebrating with us🥂✨😙 #suomi100 #finland100 . #itsenäisyyspäivä #suomi100vuotta #finland100years #finland100år #suomi100juhla #suomikuvahaaste #feedfeed #beautifulcuisines #mocktails #blueberrymocktail #mustikka #mustikkamocktail #wholefoods #wholefoodsfaves #f52grams #bestofvegan #foodandwine #goop #saveurmag #buzzfeedfood #lovefood #ahealthynut #gloobyfood #foodblogfeed #ruokablogi #myberryforest
Proteïnekoffie
Ja, je leest het goed. Een gewoon bakkie is zó 2017, want in 2018 zullen we massaal aan de proteïnekoffie slaan. Kortom; een latte die je niet alleen van een extra dosis energie voorziet, maar ook nog zorgt dat je genoeg proteïne binnenkrijgt. En nee, deze trend is niet alleen aan te raden voor het sporten, zo meldt Pinterest.
Proteïnerijk voedsel
Quinoa was dit jaar al heel populair en dat gaat in 2018 gewoon zo blijven. Het eten van veel proteïne lijken we steeds belangrijker te vinden, en daarom voorspelt Pinterest dat we in 2018 massaal aan de linzen, kikkererwten en quinoa slaan.
Fresh, and Healthy #Quinoa Salad is great for lunch, dinner, or a great side dish to any meal. #كينوا #quinoa . . . . للحجز والمعلومات : 0126060048-055568995 موقعنا :جدة -برج طريق الملك -طابق الميزانين For reservation & info: 0126060048-055568995 Location: King road tower-Jeddah #jeddah #lavidalounge #lavida #lounge #food #foodporn #yum #instafood #yummy #amazing #instagood #hot #photooftheday #sweet #dinner #lunch #breakfast #fresh #tasty #delish #delicious #eating #foodpic #foodpics #eat #hungry #foodgasm
Delen