Dit zijn dé foodtrends van 2018 volgens Pinterest

Terugkijkend op het jaar kunnen we concluderen dat er flink wat bizarre voedseltrends zijn geweest. Denk aan zwart ijs, matcha latte’s en unicorn smoothies en -taartjes. Voor 2018 is de voorspelling al gedaan en staat ons weer een aantal bijzondere voedseltrends te wachten. En dít zijn ze.

Veganistische desserts

Als we de zoekfunctie op Pinterest mogen geloven, gaat veganistisch eten nog meer aan populariteit winnen in 2018. Nu is veganistisch of vegetarisch eten natuurlijk geen trend maar een levensstijl, maar het lijkt hip te worden om een veganistische draai te geven aan jouw favoriete desserts.

Soep

Iets minder spannend dan zelfgemaakte toetjes, maar soep gaat het komende jaar ook veel gegeten worden. De voorspelling van Instagram leest dat we minder aan sapkuurtjes zullen doen in 2018, en onze dagelijkse portie groenten meer in de vorm van soep zullen gaan binnenkrijgen.

Edamame en suikererwt

Volgend jaar zullen we massaal snacken met edamame, onrijpe sojabonen in de peul, en suikererwt. Dit jaar zagen we al dat steeds meer restaurants edamame boontjes op de kaart hadden staan, en Pinterest voorspelt dat deze trend zich voort zal zetten.

Mocktails

Daar waar je in 2017 soms nog vreemd aangekeken werd wanneer je een alcoholvrije cocktail bestelde, zal het in 2018 steeds normaler gaan worden. De zogenoemde ‘mocktail’ wordt volgens Pinterest dan ook hét drankje van volgend jaar.

Proteïnekoffie

Ja, je leest het goed. Een gewoon bakkie is zó 2017, want in 2018 zullen we massaal aan de proteïnekoffie slaan. Kortom; een latte die je niet alleen van een extra dosis energie voorziet, maar ook nog zorgt dat je genoeg proteïne binnenkrijgt. En nee, deze trend is niet alleen aan te raden voor het sporten, zo meldt Pinterest.

Proteïnerijk voedsel

Quinoa was dit jaar al heel populair en dat gaat in 2018 gewoon zo blijven. Het eten van veel proteïne lijken we steeds belangrijker te vinden, en daarom voorspelt Pinterest dat we in 2018 massaal aan de linzen, kikkererwten en quinoa slaan.