Grappig: Olivia heeft een Instagram-account met alle kleding die haar vriend haat

door - op 4 september 2019 in

Wat als je verliefd bent op je nieuwe outfit, maar je vriend blijkt er een hekel aan te hebben? Dan maak je een Instagram-account aan om je kleding aan de rest van de wereld te showen. Althans, dat is wat de 24-jarige Olivia Jackson uit Londen deed.

Olivia’s vriend is geen makkelijke – althans, als het op haar kleding aankomt. Veel van haar outfits komen de keuring niet door. Voor Olivia zelf echter geen reden om de kledingstukken niet meer te dragen. Ze maakte het Instagram-account @clothesmyboyfriendhates aan, dat ze geheel wijdt aan de kledingstukken die haar vriend lelijk vindt. Of zoals ze in haar bio uitlegt: ‘If he rolls his eyes at it, I know it’ll be good’.

Theedoek

Bij de foto’s van haar outfits plaatst ze hilarische onderschriften met daarin ook de opmerkingen die haar vriend over de desbetreffende outfit heeft gemaakt – neem uitspraken als ‘theedoek’ en ‘peuteroutfit’. Haar account heeft inmiddels al bijna 60 duizend volgens.

 

Jessica heeft een zwak voor (salsa)dansen, gekke taalfeitjes en de Spaanse cultuur. Voor VIVA schrijft ze over human interest, entertainment, reizen, liefde, seks, eten en al het andere wat haar bezighoudt.