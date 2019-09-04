Grappig: Olivia heeft een Instagram-account met alle kleding die haar vriend haat

Wat als je verliefd bent op je nieuwe outfit, maar je vriend blijkt er een hekel aan te hebben? Dan maak je een Instagram-account aan om je kleding aan de rest van de wereld te showen. Althans, dat is wat de 24-jarige Olivia Jackson uit Londen deed.
Olivia’s vriend is geen makkelijke – althans, als het op haar kleding aankomt. Veel van haar outfits komen de keuring niet door. Voor Olivia zelf echter geen reden om de kledingstukken niet meer te dragen. Ze maakte het Instagram-account @clothesmyboyfriendhates aan, dat ze geheel wijdt aan de kledingstukken die haar vriend lelijk vindt. Of zoals ze in haar bio uitlegt: ‘If he rolls his eyes at it, I know it’ll be good’.
Theedoek
Bij de foto’s van haar outfits plaatst ze hilarische onderschriften met daarin ook de opmerkingen die haar vriend over de desbetreffende outfit heeft gemaakt – neem uitspraken als ‘theedoek’ en ‘peuteroutfit’. Haar account heeft inmiddels al bijna 60 duizend volgens.
View this post on Instagram
And just like that, the weekend (and my two weeks off!) is over and I have to think about dressing like an adult again for my new job! T shirt under a dress plus trainers is totally #clothesmyboyfriendhates _________________________________ #styleblogger #fashion #polkadotdress #sundaystyle #manrepeller #styleinspo #fashioninspo #london
View this post on Instagram
Been a bit quiet on here as I’ve just been loving chilling with friends on holiday – here’s me in a dress which was apparently too smart enjoying a few drinks with a view yesterday 🙌 baggy light clothes are the only way to go here #clothesmyboyfriendhates _________________________________ #newyork #brooklyn #ootn #zara #broderieanglaise #broderie #whitedress #styleblog
View this post on Instagram
The other day I was asked what item of clothing my boyfriend hates the most. I reckon it’s this technicolour dreamcoat dress of dreams 😜 PS – remember when my hair was like this!? #clothesmyboyfriendhates _________________________________ #london #rainbow #styleblog #manrepeller #mididress
View this post on Instagram
Yep, I still live in this dress (and yep, he still calls it a hospital gown 🤦♀️). – Had the loveliest day with my best gal at the @v&a 💃🏻 – The Christian Dior exhibition was great but HEAVING so I’m definitely planning on going back with my mum when I can read every description and properly see every dress! – Mostly because I couldn’t decide on my favourite, if I could I’d wear a Dior gown daily – #clothesmyboyfriendhates _________________________________ #fashion #christiandior #ootd #polkadots #maxidress #blog
Delen