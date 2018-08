Heel fijn: deze mode-webwinkel opent binnenkort haar eerste fysieke winkel in Nederland

I’ve got sunshine even on a cloudy day – cause I dress like it 😌🌻☀️ @hannaschonberg looking hot in our ’Blazer Dress’👏 – Tap the image or link in bio to shop before it’s gone!!🔥 #nakdfashion #fashion

A post shared by NA-KD.com – Nothing but Style (@nakdfashion) on Aug 1, 2018 at 9:08am PDT