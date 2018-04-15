Helemaal klaar met alle wenkbrauwtrends? Ga dan voor deze neuskunst

Op Instagram barst het van de nieuwste trends op het gebied van beauty. Iedere week lijkt iets anders wel weer een ‘ding’ te zijn. Omdat alle wenkbrauwtrends (van chain brows tot ‘gevlochten’ exemplaren) de revue al gepasseerd hebben, is het tijd voor iets nieuws: neuskunst.
Het klinkt ook best logisch: we versieren onze ogen, gezicht en lippen, maar onze neus slaan we eigenlijk altijd over. Tot nu. Onlangs verscheen neuskunst als trend op Instagram en die willen we je niet onthouden.
Neuskunst
Blijkbaar kan je neus dienen als een canvas voor de mooiste kunstwerken. Wat dacht je van een boeket van bloemen of een lekker eitje? Alles is mogelijk.
En, wat denk jij? Ga jij neuskunst uitproberen? Zelf zijn we er nog niet zo zeker van dat we dit ooit op straat zullen zien…
🌸🌷🌼🌹🌺 Part tres of my elements, earth Flowers inspired by @froglady444 Foundation is @itcosmetics CC+ cream Concealer is @tartecosmetics shape tape Eyes I did using @urbandecaycosmetics Full Spectrum palette Glitter is @nyxcosmetics in Ice Flowers I did using mostly @nyxcosmetics liquid suedes and vivid liners Highlight is @ofracosmetics in glazed donut Lips is @ofracosmetics in Tuscany
SUNNY SIDE UP 🍳 Inspired by @jade.spice originally by @culombiaa + @choochunee Foundation is @itcosmetics CC+ cream Eyeliner is @nyxcosmetics matte black liquid liner Top lashes are @rouge.and.rogue in Belle de Nuit Bottom lashes are from Aliexpress Yellow shadow is @sugarpill in Buttercupcake The egg whites are @ofracosmetics fixline eyeliner gel in White Rabbit The yolk is @nyxcosmetics vivid liner in Vivid Halo Lipstick is @sammarcelbeauty in Claudine Highlight is @ofracosmetics in glazed donut
🍒🍇🍓TUTTI FRUTTI 🍓🍇🍒 @urbandecaycosmetics Electric Pressed Pigment Palette @morphebrushes 35B Palette @anastasiabeverlyhills Lip Palette for all the fruits • • • • • • • • • • • #creativity #makeup #creativemakeup #color #fruits #fruit #fruitcocktail #tuttifrutti #yum #anastasiabeverlyhills #urbandecay #morphe #morphegirl #morphebrushes #morphe35b #pressedpigment #amazing #creative #blog #makeupblogger #beautyblogger #plussizeblogger #nycblogger #udmtootiefruity #undiscovered_muas
|FACE| •the @nyxcosmetics jumbo eye pencil in milk and control freak brow gel #nyxcosmetics •the @sugarpill suburbia shadow #sugarpillcosmetics •the @meltcosmetics @meltcosmeticsofficial radioactive pressed pigment #meltcosmetics •the @suvabeauty hydraliner in bubblegum #suvabeauty •the @benefitcosmetics brow zings in 6 #benefitcosmetics •the @milkmakeup blur stick #milkmakeup •the @mywunderbrow for the freckles #wunderbrow |LIPS| •the @wetnwildbeauty clear gloss w the #milkmakeup gnarly lip color ombre
