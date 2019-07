Goodbye FaceTune: dit instagram-account geeft de ultieme realitycheck

View this post on Instagram

Kim Kardashian at the 2015,2016 and 2019 Met Gala🤔 Every year, her waist getting smaller🙊 I think that even with healthy nutrition and daily workout she could not achieve such a result🤔 What do you think she still has 24 ribs?😅 Or maybe she did liposuction? Next photos @kimkardashian ‘s version /Original ➡️ TAG YOUR FRIENDS❣️⬇️