Faliekant gefaald: Kledingmerk blundert met #MeToo-collectie

So. To my crew and fam here on Insta – you may not know it, but we renamed the MeToo collection to The Magnificent collection. It was inspired by the MeToo movement (ages ago, I saw a post from Cameron Russell and it started there), so for me, it felt so natural to name it the MeToo collection. The whole series has pieces that tie back to empowerment, MeToo, feminism and warrior women, we would take the conversation offline AND to the caffe. That is what I truly wanted to happen. Last night I learnt it had hurt women. They felt it was monetising on the concept and I would never want to monetise on someone’s hurt. I want to spark the conversation, I want those things to never happen again, I want to make change. And I truly felt, just the way we talk about “hey where did you get that dress from”, we can talk about, “hey, I don’t feel comfortable about what he did, what do you think?”. And. I don’t want what I do to make money for the wrong reasons. That is such bad energy. So changing the name was instantaneous for me. I started from a place of good intent and I am so sorry if it was a trigger for you, or caused you pain in any way. I truly never meant for it to be received that way. From a place of love, X Karishma

A post shared by Khòlò 💕 Art In Your Wardrobe (@kholo_thelabel) on Jun 13, 2018 at 6:36pm PDT