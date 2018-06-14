Faliekant gefaald: Kledingmerk blundert met #MeToo-collectie

Het Australische kledingmerk Kholo is in een wervelstorm van kritiek belandt. De ontwerpers probeerden juist een collectie te ontwerpen om een statement te maken tégen #MeToo, maar wordt nu juist beschuldigd van exploitatie van de situatie.
De Take me off slip dress of de Sex on legs in night jurkje, het is slechts een greep uit de #MeToo-collectie van Kholo. Op twitter kunnen de mensen er niet echt om lachen: zij vinden dat Kholo op ordinaire wijze probeert te profiteren van een gevoelige, serieuze zaak als #MeToo. Het commentaar luidt onder meer dat een kledingcollectie niet zou moeten worden vernoemd naar zaken als verkrachting en misbruik.
The Magnificent Women
De ontwerpers laten weten dat zij juist het tegenovergestelde met de collectie wilde bereiken. Zij wilden niet meer dan een sterk statement maken, maar welk statement dan precies…? Inmiddels hebben ze de naam aangepast naar The Magnificent Women, dat letterlijk vertaald ‘prachtige vrouwen’ betekent.
So. To my crew and fam here on Insta – you may not know it, but we renamed the MeToo collection to The Magnificent collection. It was inspired by the MeToo movement (ages ago, I saw a post from Cameron Russell and it started there), so for me, it felt so natural to name it the MeToo collection. The whole series has pieces that tie back to empowerment, MeToo, feminism and warrior women, we would take the conversation offline AND to the caffe. That is what I truly wanted to happen. Last night I learnt it had hurt women. They felt it was monetising on the concept and I would never want to monetise on someone’s hurt. I want to spark the conversation, I want those things to never happen again, I want to make change. And I truly felt, just the way we talk about “hey where did you get that dress from”, we can talk about, “hey, I don’t feel comfortable about what he did, what do you think?”. And. I don’t want what I do to make money for the wrong reasons. That is such bad energy. So changing the name was instantaneous for me. I started from a place of good intent and I am so sorry if it was a trigger for you, or caused you pain in any way. I truly never meant for it to be received that way. From a place of love, X Karishma
The collection contains a dress entitled “sex on legs” and a jumper called “bounce with me”, seriously what kind of nasty degenerate would try and cash in on the #metoo movement #BoycottKholo
— Shanoobis (@Shannon1ford) 13 juni 2018
This sank to a mercenary opportunity pretty quickly.
— Angus Bucknell (@AngusBucknell) 13 juni 2018
