Modewereld reageert geschokt op overlijden Karl Lagerfeld

door - op 19 februari 2019 in
karl lagerfeld

Het overlijden van meestercouturier Karl Lagerfeld zorgt voor een schok in de internationale modewereld. Van de Amerikaanse Vogue tot aan Victoria Beckham, de groten der aarden staan stil bij het verlies van ’s werelds meest iconische modeontwerper.

Gestorven ‘aan de Seine’

De couturier, die in 1933 werd geboren in het Duitse Hamburg, stierf eerder vandaag in het American Hospital of Paris, een privéziekenhuis in Neuilly-sur-Seine in de Franse hoofdstad. Hij werd daar gisteren opgenomen. Dat meldden verschillende Franse media. Karl, die ook wel ‘der Kaiser’ of ‘Kaiser Karl’ genoemd werd, is 85 jaar geworden.

Bekijk hieronder de reacties:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

So incredibly sad to hear this. Karl was a genius and always so kind and generous to me both personally and professionally. RIP 💔x vb

A post shared by Victoria Beckham (@victoriabeckham) on

 

View this post on Instagram

 

R.I.P ♥️

A post shared by Lillybeckerofficial (@lillybeckerofficial) on

Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief.

VIVA's Lise gelooft in een poederroze planeet ergens hier ver, ver vandaan, waar Justin Bieber en Idris Elba samen president zijn en het altijd glitter giet. Zolang die planeet nog niet is gevonden, houdt Lise zich bezig met millennial perikelen, series, films en boeken. Seks? Seks ook. Reizen? Vooruit, dat ook. Zo'n beetje alles dus. En ze schrijft erover op VIVA.nl.