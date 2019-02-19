Modewereld reageert geschokt op overlijden Karl Lagerfeld

Het overlijden van meestercouturier Karl Lagerfeld zorgt voor een schok in de internationale modewereld. Van de Amerikaanse Vogue tot aan Victoria Beckham, de groten der aarden staan stil bij het verlies van ’s werelds meest iconische modeontwerper.
Gestorven ‘aan de Seine’
De couturier, die in 1933 werd geboren in het Duitse Hamburg, stierf eerder vandaag in het American Hospital of Paris, een privéziekenhuis in Neuilly-sur-Seine in de Franse hoofdstad. Hij werd daar gisteren opgenomen. Dat meldden verschillende Franse media. Karl, die ook wel ‘der Kaiser’ of ‘Kaiser Karl’ genoemd werd, is 85 jaar geworden.
Bekijk hieronder de reacties:
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Rest in peace, Karl. I remember being so scared to interview you and yet you were in fact incredibly witty and generous. Thank you for inviting me to some of the most glamorous experiences of my life, it was an honour to know you. Oh yeah and thanks for the dry shampoo tip, will always think of you as I powder my wig. ❤️
View this post on Instagram
Karl…..I cannot tell you how much you meant to me and how much I will miss you ♥️ I will never forget your kindness towards me, your laughs, your imagination ♥️ I came to France to see you this week and introduce you to my daughter…I’m heartbroken I was too late ♥️ Rest In Peace, I adore you ♥️
View this post on Instagram
The House of KARL LAGERFELD shares, with deep emotion and sadness, the passing of its creative director, Karl Lagerfeld, on February 19, 2019, in Paris, France. He was one of the most influential and celebrated designers of the 21st century and an iconic, universal symbol of style. Driven by a phenomenal sense of creativity, Karl was passionate, powerful and intensely curious. He leaves behind an extraordinary legacy as one of the greatest designers of our time, and there are no words to express how much he will be missed.
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief.
Delen