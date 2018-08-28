Deze nieuwe trend is even wennen: de okseltattoo

Een aantal jaar geleden werd ineens de volle bos haar onder je oksel (weer) hip. Vervolgens moesten het volgens de laatste trend in de verf zetten, en nu is daar weer een nieuwe okseltrend: de okseltattoo. En die is – wat ons betreft – even wennen.
Op Instagram zien we onder #armpittattoo talloze okseltatoeages voorbij komen. Van bloemen tot scheermesjes en van doodshoofden tot een teentje knoflook: de tattoos zijn er in alle soorten en maten.
Een groot voordeel van de okseltattoo is dat je ‘m gemakkelijk kunt verbergen. Wat vind jij van de trend?
