Niks geen gesjouw: deze kerstboomalternatieven zijn ook hartstikke leuk

Heb je ’t heerlijk avondje dit weekend al gevierd en wil je nu zo snel mogelijk een kerstboom in huis halen? Bekijk dan eens deze creatieve alternatieven, die ook nog eens kids- en huisdier-proof zijn.
Het gesjouw met een kerstboom die bij thuiskomst toch echt scheef blijkt te staan en duizend groene naalden die je dacht te hebben opgezogen maar met Pasen nog tegenkomt – zo slecht is een kerstboom die niet uit dennentakken bestaat nog niet. En deze creaties zijn heel leuk:
Voor wie niet van glittertoestanden houdt:
Heb je nog ergens een ladder staan?
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
For a unique take on festive decor hang baubles in unexpected places #MyMdM
Voor wie glitter wél kan waarderen:
Toch nog groen:
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
It’s December and you know what that means… Christmas trees! If a real (or fake one) isn’t an option, click the link in our bio for 10 creative ideas for alternative Christmas trees. 🎄🌲🌵 Photography by: Vanessa and Michael Lewis . . . #homestolovenz #christmas #christmastree #alternativechristmastree
Kerstboom en adventskalender in één:
Dit bericht bekijken op Instagram
Il mio primo calendario dell’avvento ♥️ . . Con un pochino di ritardo rispetto alla tabella di marcia sono riuscita a completarlo grazie all’aiuto (minimo) di Antonio. Non è proprio perfetto, un po’ storto a dirla tutta, però sono contenta lo stesso, perché ho fatto tutto con le mie mani. Visto che so cosa contiene ogni sacchetto, lo farò aprire a persone diverse che verranno a casa mia fino a Natale ♥️ Adoro il Natale e sono più che sicura che quando avrò la mia casa addobberò anche Antonio 🤣 . . #womomsxmas #thewomoms #waitingforchristmas #calendariodellavvento #surprise #handmade #lightchristmas #lucine #alternativechristmastree #details #littlestars #creations #chocolate #decorations #christmasdecorations #happiness #christmasvibes #antigrinch #creative #creativity #handmadewithlove #cogligliattimi
Tsja, ieder zo z’n ding:
Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief.
Delen