Omarm je acne: puisten zijn helemaal in

#AcneIsNormal – In 2017, I took barely any pictures of myself because I hated the way my skin looked. In 2018, I'm going to take as many as possible because even with my acne, I still look better than most of y'all headass bitches😏 *this is probably the last acne word portrait I'm doing of myself, but I'm going to pursue different projects that have to do with acne👌*

