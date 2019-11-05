Solange Knowles kondigt scheiding aan: ‘Dit is mijn waarheid’

Solange Knowles doet wat alleen Solange Knowles kan. Niet vaak laat ze van zich horen, maar áls ze het doet… Dan doet ze het goed. Via Instagram laat de 33-jarige zangeres weten dat ze na vijf jaar gaat scheiden van haar man Alan Ferguson. Tegelijkertijd maakt ze duidelijk dat die scheiding niemands business is.
‘Power of my own story’
Dat klinkt wat haaks op elkaar, maar de zangeres maakt een sterk punt. In de beschrijving vertelt ze dat het niemand wat aangaat met wie ze is – of in dit geval: met wie ze niet is. Maar juist omdat het niemand wat aangaat, wil ze zelf degene zijn die het nieuws naar buiten brengt. Zodat ze, zoals ze het zelf mooi omschrijft, ‘the power of her own story’ kan hebben.
‘11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself.’
Spirituele overgang
Fans van de zangeres beschouwen de verklaring net zo mooi en welsprekend als haar muziek en de visuals die ze produceert. Ook verwijst Solange in haar verklaring naar haar vegatieve stoornis waar ze sinds 2017 mee te maken heeft. Ze schrijft: ‘De afgelopen twee jaar hebben me meer fysieke en spirituele overgang en evolutie gebracht dan ooit tevoren. Mijn lichaam liet me geen andere keuze dan om te luisteren naar mijn lichaam. In die stilte ben ik mijn reis begonnen en ben ik de confrontatie met mijn grootste vijand aangegaan: angst.’
‘Ik heb mijn mooiste en slechtste momenten voor de camera gedeeld sinds ik een tiener was. Ik heb altijd geprobeerd naar mijn waarheid te leven, hoe mooi of lelijk die ooit was.’
Solange Knowles in het huwelijksbootje
Solange en Alan trouwden in november 2014. Het zusje van Beyoncé maakte toen internationale furore door te trouwen in een elegante jumpsuit met bijpassende cape van Kenzo.
