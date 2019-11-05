Solange Knowles kondigt scheiding aan: ‘Dit is mijn waarheid’

Lees ook:

Dat klinkt wat haaks op elkaar, maar de zangeres maakt een sterk punt. In de beschrijving vertelt ze dat het niemand wat aangaat met wie ze is – of in dit geval: met wie ze niet is. Maar juist omdat het niemand wat aangaat, wil ze zelf degene zijn die het nieuws naar buiten brengt. Zodat ze, zoals ze het zelf mooi omschrijft, ‘the power of her own story’ kan hebben.

‘11 years ago i met a phenomenal man who changed every existence of my life. early this year we separated and parted ways, (and tho it ain’t nan no body business 😭) i find it necessary to protect the sacredness of my personal truth and to live in it fully just as I have before and will continue to do. it is unfair to not have power of your own story as you shape and mold and rewrite it yourself.’