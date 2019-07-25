The Hills: new beginnings (and new fights): Stephanie Pratt gaat helemaal los op Instagram over haar tegenspelers

Het nieuwe seizoen van The Hills: New Beginnings is pas vier afleveringen bezig en toch kunnen we al zien: er is niet veel veranderd. Audrina loopt nog steeds achter Justin Bobby aan en Heidi en Spencer maken nog altijd graag ruzie met Stephanie. Waar in de vierde aflevering nog wordt gezinspeeld op een verzoening, helpt Stephanie Pratt iedereen graag uit de illusie. In een ellenlange post op Instagram draait ze ‘Speidi’ en Audrina een dikke loer.

Zo zie je maar weer, in de Hollywoodse heuvels is niemand veilig. Wat lijkt op een gezellige boel, is niets anders dan haat en nijd. Speciaal voor het programma verhuisde Stephanie van Londen terug naar the hills, in de hoop op een hereniging met haar broer – met wie ze al 10 jaar nauwelijks contact had – en diens vrouw Heidi.

New beginnings (and new fights)

Maar nu lijkt die poging eveneens faliekant te zijn mislukt. ‘Spencer often screamed that everyone hates me, is fake nice to me and to go back to London because no one wants me here. So happy to be back home in London,’ schrijft de 33-jarige realityster.

Vervolgens richt ze haar pijlen op Heidi: ‘and Heidi- I have no words for how evil you truly are- you had no choice to admit all of the lies you’ve been spewing about me was for a magazine cover 🙈 and for real WE ALL KNOW WHAT YOU DID 10 years ago. You awful human being- and to your BEST FRIEND? You are truly a hideous person. No wonder you don’t have 1 friend (your nanny doesn’t count- you pay her).’

Maar ook Audrina mag de dans niet ontspringen: ‘Audrina is crazy, like you dated this guy ten years ago… you married someone else & have a child with him! And-As if you liked Justin!! you were dating someone off camera!! (the guy u went on a blind date with the night after the festival)! No one plays a better victim than you. (OMG you actually should go into acting)!!! Ughhh and all the months you spent trying to get all of the girls against me… I mean thats Speidi’s job!!!’

En daarmee is ze nog niet klaar met Audrina. Want, zo gaat ze verder, Audrina is maanden bezig geweest om iedereen tegen haar op te zetten. ‘I did not watch last nights episode Bc I didn’t want to re-live my “friend” attacking my character & making up lies about me when I have ALWAYS been a good friend to you. (You should watch the original Hills for a memory refresher) I am still utterly shocked & hurt you did this to me for camera time.’

Dus, the hills new beginnings? Ach neen.