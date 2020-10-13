Voor de luie kerstfanaten: deze halve kerstboom scheelt je de helft in versiering

Is jouw motto hoe groter, hoe beter met de feestdagen? Dan is dit artikel niet voor jou. Voor alle luie versierfanaten onder ons is deze halve kerstboom wel dé oplossing. Jingle bells, jingle bells, jingle halfway.

Want het halve werk, is een goed begin, oh nee, andersom natuurlijk. Maar bij deze kerstboom hoef je niet met je snoer lichtjes rondom je boom heen: de achterkant zie je in dit geval toch niet.

Halve kerstboom

Deze nieuwste trend staat ook wel beter bekend als the wall christmas tree, omdat ja, je ‘m dus perfect tegen de muur aan kan schuiven. Ook ideaal mocht je niet zoveel ruimte hebben in huis en tóch uit willen pakken. Je kunt ‘m immers gewoon lekker in een hoekje plaatsen en daarom toch de illusie van een hele boom creëeren.

Wat kost dat?

De vraag van vandaag: wat moet je daar voor neertellen? Een halve kunstboom van 210 centimeter en een diameter van 60 centimeter kost op deze site in ieder geval €89,99. Niet goedkoop, maar hee, zo’n nepperd gaat wel jaren mee. Ga jij er een kopen?

