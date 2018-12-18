Wauw: vrouw spot een bizar detail in Home Alone

door - op 18 december 2018 in

Het chaotische familiediner vol pepsi en pizza’s, de plagerij van grote broer Buzz, het moment dat Kevin erachter komt dat zijn familie weg is… Je zou zeggen dat je Home Alone, de film uit 1990 die inmiddels vast onderdeel is van het jaarlijkse kerstrepertoire, wel uit je hoofd kent. Toch spotte twitteraar Claire Reilly een detail dat je waarschijnlijk nog niet eerder is opgevallen.

“Detail”

Detail, detail… Bij detail denk je aan iets kleins en subtiels. Toch is het ‘detail’ van Claire eigenlijk niet te missen. Sterker nog, het is all over the place. De twitteraar buigt zich namelijk over de kerstdecoratie van de familie McAllister. Die blijkt niet alleen héél uitbundig – ze vraagt zich hardop af of de familie met opzet inbrekers wilde lokken – ook betrapt ze de familie op een uitbundig doorgevoerd thema.

‘Laten we alles groenrood doen!’

Wie goed kijkt, en dat doet de twitteraar, ziet dat eigenlijk alles is voorzien van de kleurencombinatie groen met rood. Maar dan bedoelen we ook echt ALLES. De kerstversiering, maar ook de keuken, de gang en zelfs de outfit van Kevin. Kijk maar mee, en let vooral op de hilarische bijschriften van de twitteraar:

De gang:

Let wel: de rode kaarsen in de gang met groene muren:

Rood haar met, jawel, een groene telefoon:

Je snapt natuurlijk zelf wel dat inbrekers daar agressief van worden:

Ook Kevin krijgt het in de smiezen…:

Let vooral ook op zijn combinatie pyama-badjas…

En de keuken, ook groenrood!

Telegraaf goot het opmerkelijke thema in een filmpje:

Op de hoogte blijven van onze leukste artikelen en winacties? Schrijf je in voor de VIVA-nieuwsbrief.