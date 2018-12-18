Wauw: vrouw spot een bizar detail in Home Alone

Het chaotische familiediner vol pepsi en pizza’s, de plagerij van grote broer Buzz, het moment dat Kevin erachter komt dat zijn familie weg is… Je zou zeggen dat je Home Alone, de film uit 1990 die inmiddels vast onderdeel is van het jaarlijkse kerstrepertoire, wel uit je hoofd kent. Toch spotte twitteraar Claire Reilly een detail dat je waarschijnlijk nog niet eerder is opgevallen.

“Detail”

Detail, detail… Bij detail denk je aan iets kleins en subtiels. Toch is het ‘detail’ van Claire eigenlijk niet te missen. Sterker nog, het is all over the place. De twitteraar buigt zich namelijk over de kerstdecoratie van de familie McAllister. Die blijkt niet alleen héél uitbundig – ze vraagt zich hardop af of de familie met opzet inbrekers wilde lokken – ook betrapt ze de familie op een uitbundig doorgevoerd thema.

Can we talk about the McAllister’s house in Home Alone for a second? Like, of COURSE you’re going to be a target for Christmas bandits if your house is ENTIRELY Christmas themed! Okay, yes, they have a lot of Christmas decorations up, but that is JUST THE START… pic.twitter.com/9EN0SNyGJ2 — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 4 december 2018

‘Laten we alles groenrood doen!’

Wie goed kijkt, en dat doet de twitteraar, ziet dat eigenlijk alles is voorzien van de kleurencombinatie groen met rood. Maar dan bedoelen we ook echt ALLES. De kerstversiering, maar ook de keuken, de gang en zelfs de outfit van Kevin. Kijk maar mee, en let vooral op de hilarische bijschriften van de twitteraar:

De gang:

Look at that wallpaper. What kind of monster has red wallpaper next to a green wall? Offset with contrasting green house plant and red candles? pic.twitter.com/9Lxm1ewfGv — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 4 december 2018

Let wel: de rode kaarsen in de gang met groene muren:

Throw up a festive green tapestry in the green corridor on the way to your attic, why not! pic.twitter.com/SuKru6caDw — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 4 december 2018

Rood haar met, jawel, een groene telefoon:

Yes, it’s the 90s, but who has a green LANDLINE PHONE? With red, white and green wallpaper? And red flowers hanging from the bed above red pillows? Did they cast Catherine O’Hara purely because of her red hair? This goes all the way to the top… pic.twitter.com/cYv7eTJMKK — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 4 december 2018

Je snapt natuurlijk zelf wel dat inbrekers daar agressief van worden:

“Why is there so much Christmas theming, Harry?!” pic.twitter.com/i4xfSUJpKP — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 4 december 2018

Ook Kevin krijgt het in de smiezen…:

“I have been here for three days by myself and I’ve finally worked out why you let them film a Christmas movie here…” pic.twitter.com/FvfPz3wLnT — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 4 december 2018

Let vooral ook op zijn combinatie pyama-badjas…

“Tell the truth. Did you just decorate this place as an elaborate con to leave me at Christmas time?” pic.twitter.com/7fF99qb5Kh — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 4 december 2018

En de keuken, ook groenrood!

But WORST of all is the kitchen. Red pots, green tiles, red teapot, crimson floors, even a green rolling pin. Guys. We all go to the themed sections of IKEA and get ideas, but you’re not supposed to do it in real life. Home Alone: Great movie. Decorator’s nightmare. Fin. pic.twitter.com/mRAk4SkTvu — Claire Reilly (@reillystyley) 4 december 2018

Telegraaf goot het opmerkelijke thema in een filmpje:

