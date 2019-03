MeToo: ook topman Kevin Tsujihara van Warner Bros. sneuvelt

View this post on Instagram

A lot has been written about me over the past week, most of it conjecture and here-say, and except for an initial statement made to The Hollywood Reporter, I have remained silent. I can’t do that any more. It’s bad enough to be defined by others, but when the person they put on the page has no relationship to who I am, I feel compelled to speak out. Firstly, I want to make it absolutely clear that I had nothing to do with the publication of this story. There are assumptions being made that somehow I was responsible for the release of the texts, and that is simply not true. When I heard that THR might publish it, I implored them not to, but obviously to no avail. Secondly, these articles refer to events from 6 years ago, back in 2013. I was a different person then; 19 yrs old, newly arrived in LA, possibly a little arrogant and definitely very naive. I acknowledge I may have made some poor choices and I’m sorry for that, but I’ve learnt from my mistakes since then and grown a lot, as a person, as a woman, and as a professional actor. This is a speed bump and not a road block and I will move beyond this. I will never stop fighting; fighting to define myself, fighting for the best roles and fighting for the career I love and was born to do. #charlottekirk #charlottekirkofficial #truth #hope #deadlinehollywood