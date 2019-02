Rose Bertram reageert met emotioneel bericht op het plotselinge overlijden van haar vader

View this post on Instagram

Daddy, i don’t even know where to start. Im heartbroken, im mentally broken, im so sorry i couldn’t help you. Im in so much pain right now, because you can never prepare for unexpected things to happen. I know you were so proud of me and i will never get the chance to hear that from you again but i know you were, and i will keep on making you proud. Now youre gone and there’s nothing i can do about it, im truly broken. You were so young, you were like my best friend. I am who i am today because of you and how you are as a person, rest in peace daddy. I love you💔i really can’t believe this.